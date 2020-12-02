The Harper Ladyhorns remain undefeated this season as they scorched Leakey 70-18 Tuesday night.
Rachel Perkins made three shots beyond the three point arc scoring 14 points on the night for Harper.
Harper raced to a 40-8 lead at halftime and never looked back.
Whitney Spaeth made it to the free throw line 12 times hitting 10 of her charity shots en route to her 14 point performance.
Talli Millican and Kylie Wolsey also scored 14 points to lead the Lady Longhorns.
Sloan Spenrath scored eight points and Carter Wood and Chloe Palmer scored six points combined to round out scoring for Harper.
Millican led the team in rebounds with nine on the night followed by seven rebounds from Wolsey.
Harper is 5-0 on the season remaining state ranked this week.
The Ladyhorns travel to Rocksprings Friday night for their next game starting at 6:15 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.