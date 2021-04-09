A weeks-long, law enforcement investigation resulted in the seizure of almost $9,000 in counterfeit currency and the arrests of three people this week, the sheriff’s office reported on Friday.
Kerr County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division received information regarding an allegation that there was money counterfeiting and methamphetamine sales occurring in the 100 block of Lowrance Drive.
After further work on the case, Sheriff’s office narcotics investigators, assisted by deputies, executed a search warrant at the location, found and seized just short of $9,000 dollars of counterfeit currency as one-hundred dollar and five-dollar bills, according to a Friday press release from the sheriff’s office.
“Also found were a printer used to produce the fake currency and several items of drug paraphernalia,” states the release. “The United States Secret Service was notified and will be working with the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office as the investigation continues. This case holds the new record as the largest counterfeiting bust in Kerr County history.”
Irene Cano, 44, of Kerrville, was arrested on suspicion of interfering with duties of a public servant. Matthew Gugliotti was arrested on suspicion of dealing 1-4 gram of meth on April 5, forging money and evidence tampering. Angela Cole, 29, of Kerrville, was arrested on suspicion of evading arrest and violation probation “after a brief foot chase involving Sheriff Larry
Leitha and Chief Deputy Cris LaLonde,” the release states.
Cano, who has been jailed 12 times in Kerr County since 2004 on charges including public intoxication, driving while intoxicated, theft by check and traffic offenses, was released on April 7 on a promise to pay $1,000 if she doesn’t show up to court, according to jail records.
Gugliotti, who’s been jailed four times in Kerr County since 2018 on charges ranging from drug dealing to violating parole on a residential burglary conviction, disorderly conduct and evidence tampering, was in the county jail as of Friday on bonds totaling $45,000, jail records state.
Cole, who’s been jailed in Kerr County seven times since 2011 on charges including driving a vehicle without the owner’s consent, misdemeanor theft and felony drug possession, was released April 8, on bonds totaling $4,500, jail records state.
