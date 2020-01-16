Childbirth might run a little smoother at Peterson Regional Medical Center with the recent addition of a new high-functioning training mannequin.
Named AIMEE, which stands for Artificial Intelligence Mannequin Educating Employees, the new mannequin is intended to train PRMC medical staff how to help or work on a patient in need of women's services — someone in labor, for example.
"Simulation is becoming more and more popular," said Ambra Starr, nurse educator for PRMC. "They are actually removing clinical hours and doing more simulation hours because it's impossible to get nurses and nursing students fully trained on everything that they're going to see in real-life scenarios."
A "middle of the road" high-functioning mannequin that can talk, make heart and lung sounds audible through a stethoscope, go into labor, be shocked and be used to practice CPR, AIMEE cost about $72,000, Starr said. PRMC paid for it themselves.
This is the first high fidelity mannequin PRMC has had.
Starr said the new technology allows an opportunity for hospital staff from all different departments to work together, which is important because staff might not get to practice an emergency accurately otherwise.
For example, if a mom hemorrhages post-delivery, there will be nurses, providers, lab personnel and respiratory therapy all working together, Starr said. With the opportunity to practice on AIMEE before a situation like that happens, they will be more organized and have better communication.
"That's the cool part about simulation is I can say we're going to (practice) on this day and everybody can plan to be there so that when we get the emergency, this isn't the first time the group has worked together," Starr said.
PRMC President Cory Edmondson added that it will be able to help the hospital continue to achieve its mission to care for everyone to the best of its ability.
"As we continue to expand our services and intensity and acuity of the type of patients we see here at Peterson, this equipment will continue to train our employees how to care for that type of patient," Edmondson said.
