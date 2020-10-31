William James “Bill” Jonas Jr., 83 of Harper, Texas, passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020, in Kerrville, Texas.
He was born on Lemos Street in Kerrville on November 11, 1936, to William James Jonas Sr. and Lela Rebecca Jonas.
Transferring to Texas A&M and joining the Aggie Corps of Cadets, Bill graduated Class of 1959 with a Bachelor of Science and was commissioned as a Combat Engineer Second Lieutenant, United States Army.
On July 1, 1960, Bill married University of Texas graduate and daughter of a noted Hill Country ranching family, Davene Evon Schmidt, in Kerrville, where they began careers teaching in public schools, with Bill at his alma mater, Tivy High School.
Bill was in the FBI, worked security for Southwestern Bell, U.S. Marshal for the Western District of Texas, UT director of security and retired on the ranch at Harper.
Bill was preceded in death by his brother, Robert; and his parents.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Davene; a half sister, Gwen; two sons; and eight grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, November 1, 2020, at Grimes Funeral Chapels.
Services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, November 2, 2020, at Harper Presbyterian Church. Interment will follow in the Harper Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent at www.grimesfuneralchapels.com by selecting the “Send Condolences” link.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
