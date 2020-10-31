Early voting is over, now here comes the waiting game when it comes to a contentious 2020 election, which appears to have several twists and turns still ahead.
Fueled by hyper-partisan rhetoric from the presidential race between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, the heat of campaigning has even been felt here in Kerrville as the community turns out to cast votes in a unique local election that is combined with the national general election on Tuesday.
As of Friday morning, more than 20,000 Kerr County residents have cast their ballots — about 60% of the more than 37,000 registered voters in the county. Those voters are not only being asked to decide who will be the next president, but they’re also weighing in a slew of local questions that were delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.
“I am very pleased with the turnout for early voting,” said Bob Reeves, Kerr County’s tax collector and assessor, who also serves as the registrar of voters. “While we know Tuesday will be a long and difficult day, the Kerr County Elections Department along with the scores of poll workers are ready and up for the task.”
On Friday, with considerably better weather than earlier in the week, candidates were stationed at the Hill Country Youth Center, along with Ingram Independent School District, to answer questions and thank voters for turning out.
THE RACE FOR KERRVILLE CITY COUNCIL
When it comes to re-electing mayors, Kerrville has shown itself to be fickle in making that decision. The last two incumbents have lost and current Mayor Bill Blackburn faces a strong challenge from retired business executive David Barker.
Just how this race will play out is hard to determine, because the turnout will be the largest in the city’ history. An estimated 10,000 Kerrville residents have apparently cast their ballots, but the question will be if they turned over the two-page ballot to vote in the local races.
When all of the votes are counted on Tuesday, more than 12,000 people eligible to vote in the city election may have cast ballots. All of the candidates expect that kind of turnout.
In the two races for the City Council places, incumbent Delayne Sigerman is facing Brenda Hughes in the race for Place 4, while incumbent Judy Eychner is facing Roman Garcia for Place 3.
Sigerman, Hughes, Barker and Garcia were all stationed at the Hill Country Youth Event Center on Friday afternoon chatting with voters, or thanking them
PRECINCT 1
In Kerr County’s recent history, no write-in candidate has made a dent against an incumbent but Konrad Wert is hoping to reverse that against Kerr County Commissioner Harley Belew, who represents Precinct 1. Both Wert and Belew were out at the Hill Country Youth Event Center on Friday talking with voters.
Belew was running unopposed until he made inflammatory comments in the wake of the in-custody death of George Floyd, which touched rioting and civil unrest across the country. Wert made the determination to run as a write-in but will still face long odds in a race with a big turnout.
Belew narrowly won the seat in 2016 against William Rector.
INGRAM CITY COUNCIL
In Ingram, residents are at a crossroads, with potentially huge changes in budgetary policy and staffing depending on the election’s outcome. Representing the status quo in the ruling faction — to the extent that the city administrator himself, while not eligible to vote in the city, has campaigned for their reelection — are incumbents Jimmy Lopez and Bill Warren. Supporters of these men have argued that progress is being thwarted and public funds wasted by an upstart group of residents and business owners who needlessly — and criminally — resist the city’s mandatory wastewater connection program. Supporters of the incumbents have cited accomplishments over the years such as 15 street projects and 3 miles of new paved surfaces over the last four years; the creation of a large city event park, equipped with utilities, that can be used for festivals and other events; four major events held annually the last few years; and the impending phase III of the wastewater system intended to connect more homes to central sewer.
In the other corner are challengers David Britton and Rocky Hawkins, known for their opposition to the city’s handling of the wastewater program and critics of the city’s recent deficit budget that included a general increase in property taxes and raises for employees, all of which these men opposed. While their opponents have argued it’s the ongoing, expensive wastewater litigation that’s caused the most budgetary woes for the city, Britton and Hawkins maintain the city has overspent, overtaxed, and has selectively sued people based on their opposition to the city’s handling of the wastewater program. Should Britton and Hawkins win, they’ll likely join forces with councilmember Claud Jordan to form a majority voting bloc and forge a new path for Ingram.
KERR COUNTY SHERIFF
On Friday, Libertarian candidate Warren Funk visited KDT Live, the Kerrville Daily Times’ weekday webcast, and stressed that if he’s elected sheriff he will not enforce victimless crimes.
“The war on drugs ends when I become sheriff,” Funk said.
That’s the opposite of Republican challenger Larry Leitha’s approach.
In a KDT Live appearance on Tuesday, Leitha said combating drug abuse and trafficking are going to be one of the biggest challenges facing him if he’s elected.
As the Republican candidate, Leitha has a sizable advantage over Funk, but Leitha also brings in more than 30 years of law enforcement experience to the job. Funk, a retired physicist, has never worked in law enforcement, but has stressed his administrative experience is just as valuable when it comes to managing Kerr County’s largest department.
THE RACE FOR THE WHITE HOUSE
In what has become a fast-moving development, Texas has suddenly moved from being a “lean Republican” stalwart to one that is suddenly a toss-up. National news organizations and political websites, including the nonpartisan Cook Political Report, made that determination through a spat of recent polls that showed an incredibly tight race.
However, even the real-time data that’s coming in shows just how close the race could be because of a large turnout in Texas’ largest counties, especially Harris County, where more than 1.3 million people have cast ballots. In Texas’ 10 largest counties, which account for 57% of registered voters in the state, 60% of the state’s votes have already been cast.
Trump lost in seven of those 10 counties in 2016 but two years later Beto O’Rourke won eight of the 10, including flipping Tarrant County — the state’s third largest — in his senatorial race against Ted Cruz. O’Rourke also narrowed the race against Trump in other big counties, including Denton and Collin.
In 2016, Texas had one of the worst election turnouts in the nation — ranking toward the bottom — but more than nine million have voted as of Friday morning. That number could surge past 10 million on Saturday when the early voting tallies are counted.
Trump carried Texas against Hillary Clinton in 2016 by 9 points, but that was the smallest margin of Republican presidential victory since 1996.
Just how big has the state gotten for Democrats?
“Y'all have been doing your thing,” Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris said during a drive-in rally in Fort Worth on Friday. “Early voting in Texas, 9 million? Now we know this is no time to let up on the pedal, though, right?"
Voters statewide don’t register by party affiliation, so no one can yet know which side will benefit from the surge. Turnout has also been inflated by Texas’ booming population. More than 16.9 million Texans are registered to vote in 2020, a roughly 1.8 million increase from 2016′s about 15.1-plus million.
Texas has the highest share of its registered voters who are either new or infrequent voters of any battleground state, according to an Associated Press analysis of data from the political data firm L2. Roughly half of its voters have either never cast a ballot or done so in half or fewer of the elections for which they were eligible.
So far, 36% of Texas' vote comes from this group of irregular voters. That could bode well for keeping Texas Republican since that's precisely the cohort Trump’s reelection campaign is trying to appeal to as it looks to expand his conservative base.
