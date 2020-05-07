Only one of the 107 people who submitted nose swab samples last weekend at the Kroc Center tested positive for coronavirus, and businesses in Kerr County are at a very low risk of being ordered to further limit operations, officials said Thursday.
The infection detected from May 2 sampling was among the three infections reported on May 6. Kerr County has had eight confirmed infections, but only four are active, according to Kerrville Fire Chief Dannie Smith, who oversees emergency management for the city.
Many business locations in Kerr County deemed nonessential by the state have been allowed to reopen at 50% of listed occupancy. Directives from the governor’s office indicates Kerr County is at low risk of being ordered to limit business locations to 25 percent of occupancy.
According to Smith and a press release from the city, in order for operations to be limited to 25 percent occupancy, any of the following criteria would have to be met:
There would have to be five consecutive weeks in which more than 12 percent of samples yielded infections. This is unlikely, due to the rates reported so far. For example, one infection was detected from tests conducted in the weeks of April 19-April 25; infections would have had to be detected in nine of the samples to reach 12 percent. Similarly, in the week of April 26-May 2, there would have had to be 26 infections to reach 12 percent of samples tested.
There would have to be a rate of three infections per 1,000 residents. For Kerr County, that would mean 150 infections.
Peterson Regional Medical Center would have to have less than 15 percent of surge capacity available in the catchment area. “Currently, no COVID-19 patients are hospitalized at Peterson Regional Medical Center, so sufficient capacity is available,” states a press release from the city.
“It doesn’t look like Kerrville/Kerr County is in any jeopardy of having to revert back to that 25 percent occupancy rate,” Smith said during a press conference Thursday.
Alternatively, the governor could simply, by proclamation, “return the county to the essential services-only level at any time” if there was “an alarming spike in COVID-19 cases” in the county.
As of Thursday morning, 517 nose swab samples had been collected by Peterson Health since the start of the pandemic, and 20 of the test results were pending. This isn’t counting the 107 samples collected on May 2 at the Kroc Center by the Texas Military Department. Smith said that only one sample out of the 107 tested positive for the disease.
There will be a free mobile coronavirus testing station at the Kroc Center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, May 8, at the Kroc Center, 201 Holdsworth Drive. The Texas Military Department will again run the station.
Tests are available by appointment only. To be screened for an appointment, call 512-883-2400 or go to www.txcovidtest.org.
Anyone with the primary symptoms of the coronavirus, which include fever and dry cough, will be eligible for the test without needing a prescription from a medical professional, according to a press release from the city.
