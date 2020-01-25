In the early games of the Schreiner University women's basketball team looked like it was in for a long season after losing five consecutive games.
Not only did the Mountaineers lose those games but they were blown out by double digits in four games, before things started turning around.
On Saturday night, the Mountaineers may have seen just how far they've come since November. Despite a furious rally by visiting Texas Lutheran, the Mountaineers maintained their composure and earned a hard-fought 77-69 over the Bulldogs.
"We have a young group and they play with some inconsistency, but we have a lot of energy," Schreiner coach Samantha Davidson said.
That energy showed in the fourth quarter when the two teams traded 3-pointers, and Texas Lutheran kept gnawing at Schreiner's lead.
"We showed some heart at the end," Davidson said. "We didn't look like freshman and sophomores out there."
Zahra Cross had a brilliant game with a season-high 26 points, including a deadly 3-pointer with 53 seconds left in the game that extended the Mountaineers lead to five points. The Mountaineers hit 11 3-point shots, shooting 40% from behind the arc, and that work has put them at 6-4 in the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference.
"We've made major improvements," said Cross, who went to Pflugerville Connally High School last year. "I think we've always had the skill level we just had to get mentally better, and tougher."
Cross, a freshman, was matched up most of the night against Texas Lutheran's Dominique Campos, who had an equally brilliant game with 20 points. However, it was Cross' tenacity that was the difference for the Mountaineers.
"I felt we did our job pretty well," said Cross, who scored 12 points in the first half.
In Cross' last four games she's scored in double digits, but during this stretch she's usually played more than 30 minutes a night. On Saturday, she had plenty of help.
As usual center Sydney Williams was a steadying presence for the Mountaineers in the middle, but the energy off the bench from Yasmine Arogunjo was infectious. The 5-foot-10 forward hustled her way to eight points, but her attacking style inside was disruptive.
"Nobody is going to play me as hard as (Yasmine) plays me," Williams said of the intensity of Schreiner's practices during their three-game winning streak. "When I'm on the court and somebody is beating on me, I think that nobody on this court is tougher than Yasmine."
Josline Hernandez also proved to be clutch for the Mountaineers with 13 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.