Lt. Col. Allen West is on the campaign trail, not just for himself, but for President Donald Trump. He stopped by Kerrville on Tuesday to help shore that message up.
Trump, of course, is a lock in Kerr County, where he garnered 75% of the vote in 2016, but across the state there are warning signs that the president may be vulnerable. The most recent polling averages by Fivethirtyeight.com and Real Clear Politics show narrow leads for the president, but also leads within the margin for error of most polls.
“I think there is work to be done everywhere,” West said Tuesday at The Coming King Sculpture and Prayer Garden ahead of a speech later that night to the Republican Women of Kerr County. “Definitely here because the left believes that they have strength here in Texas. When you look at the major population centers in Texas, they are controlled by the left, and that is their blueprint, that is their strategy that they have done in Nevada, Arizona, New Mexico, Colorado and Virginia, and it’s here as well.”
West, who is retired from the U.S. Army and served one term in the U.S. House of Representatives from Florida, is now a resident of Texas and is campaigning to become the next chairman of the state’s Republican Party, currently held by James Dickey of Austin. That election is slated to happen at the party’s convention to be held in Houston later this month, but the coronavirus pandemic has made that uncertain.
“I know there are some contingencies being worked out,” West said. “There’s a contingency to look at how we can still do this in person, but break it down so that you’re in your state Senate districts or your Congressional districts. You can do your exact same voting.”
As far as a virtual convention, West thinks that is a possibility but said the logistics of organizing it on short notice could be problematic.
When it comes to visiting Kerrville, West was making his fourth stop here but his first to The Coming King Sculpture and Prayer Garden. West was given an enthusiastic tour by founder Max Greiner, who explained a lot of the importance of how the site was developed and how people of faith interact with the various sculptures and garden elements.
“I think when you look at what is happening in our country the choices are real simple — either it’s the rule of law or the rule of the mob,” West said. “I think that’s what we really have to talk about, and when you look at the future of the United States of America, Texas is the ideological battleground. If you lose Texas, then you lose the United States of America, and I think the people here in Texas understand the principles, the values, the policy of growth opportunity, prosperity and everything that makes Texas this strong place of rugged individualism. We don’t want to lose that.”
West’s visit is coming in the wake of a serious motorcycle crash on Interstate 35 in West, just north of Waco, where he was sideswiped by a car going 75 mph. West is still recovering from his injuries, including a laceration to his hand and plenty of road rash. However, he’s feeling better and strong, especially as the campaign for the party chairmanship heats up along with the race for president.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.