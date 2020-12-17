When the Food and Drug Administration's formally approves emergency use of a COVID-19 vaccine made by Moderna it will be good news for Kerr County, according to Peterson Health's top medical official.
Dr. Mack Blanton, Peterson Health's chief medical officer, said the health system will likely receive doses of the Moderna vaccine in the next week to 10 days after an FDA panel recommended it be approved Thursday for emergency use.
The vaccine made by Pfizer, which was the first to gain approval, will not be available at Peterson until January because Peterson Regional Medical Center is not currently equipped to handle the vaccine, which must be kept at super-cold temperatures — minus-70 degree celsius.
Blanton said the hospital is securing that ability to store the Pfizer vaccine. Moderna's vaccine does not require the same level of cold storage.
"We have that capability," Blanton said of the ability to keep the Moderna vaccine. "I believe with the approval of the Moderna vaccine we will likely be seeing some vaccine in our community in the next seven to 10 days. That is my hope."
Of course, the vaccine will not go to everyone initially. Front-line health care workers will be the first to receive the vaccine, followed by those in long-term health care facilities — such as nursing and rehabilitation centers, which have been hit hard by the virus.
Blanton, who served in the U.S. Army for 27 years, said that he's encouraged by the vaccine development.
"I assure there were no corners cut during the development of these vaccines," Blanton said during a community update that was organized and broadcast by the city of Kerrville. "Operation Warp Speed, which you may have heard of, really put together all forces to produce these vaccines at such a rapid rate, and I can assure you that there were no corners cut as far as safety."
"Both vaccines have an efficacy in a range of about 95%, which is incredible as far as efficacy. This was not expected for the production of a COVID-19 vaccine."
During the community update, Peterson Health CEO Cory Edmondson assured the public that Peterson Regional Medical Center was in good position to handle any surge of cases presented by the coronavirus, but he also cautioned that there has been a significant increase in cases in the community.
As of Thursday, 19 people were hospitalized with the virus at Peterson Regional Medical Center and Edmondson stressed that the health system was seeing positivity rates of those being screened of more than 20% since the first of December.
On Thursday, Peterson Health reported 25 new cases of the virus.
In Washington D.C., after seven hours of debate over technical details of the company’s study and follow-up plans, nearly all FDA panelists backed making the vaccine available to help fight the pandemic. One panel member abstained.
“The evidence that has been studied in great detail on this vaccine highly outweighs any of the issues we’ve seen,” said Dr. Hayley Gans of Stanford University Medical Center.
A second vaccine is urgently needed as coronavirus infections, hospitalizations and deaths climb to new highs ahead of the holidays. The U.S. leads the world in virus totals, with more than 1.6 million confirmed cases and nearly 309,000 reported deaths.
Moderna’s vaccine uses the same groundbreaking technology as Pfizer-BioNTech’s shot. Most traditional vaccines use dead or weakened virus, but both of the new vaccines use snippets of COVID-19’s genetic code to train the immune system to detect and fight the virus. Both require two doses, several weeks apart.
Thursday's review came days after reports of apparent allergic reactions to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in two Alaska health workers. One person had a severe reaction, including shortness of breath, the other had less serious side effects, including lightheadedness.
While the two vaccines use the same technology, they’re not identical, cautioned Moderna chief medical officer Dr. Tal Zaks. In particular, some of the lipids, or fats, used to coat the two vaccines are different.
“I would not necessarily assume” that any reactions would be the same, he said.
The FDA found no severe allergic reactions in Moderna’s data but flagged a slightly higher rate of less serious side effects — rash, hives, itching — among participants who got the vaccine, compared with those receiving a dummy shot.
There were also three cases of Bell’s palsy, which temporarily paralyzes facial muscles, among vaccine recipients, compared with just one among those getting a dummy shot. The FDA review said the role of the shot in the vaccine group “cannot be ruled out.”
An unanswered question is whether the vaccine also prevents people from symptomless infection – but Moderna found a hint that it may. Study participants had their noses swabbed prior to the second dose of either vaccine or placebo. At that one timepoint, swabs from 14 vaccine recipients and 38 placebo recipients showed evidence of asymptomatic infection, said Moderna’s Dr. Jacqueline Miller.
After the FDA acts, U.S. officials plan to move out an initial shipment of nearly 6 million Moderna doses. The vaccine needs to be stored at regular freezer temperatures, but not the ultra-cold required for Pfizer-BioNTech’s shot.
Hundreds of millions of additional shots will be needed to eventually vaccinate the general public, which isn’t expected until the spring or summer. The government’s Operation Warp Speed program has orders for 200 million doses of Moderna’s vaccine. That’s on top of 100 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Officials are negotiating to purchase more doses of that vaccine.
Like the first vaccine, Moderna’s vaccine will remain experimental as the company continues a two-year study needed to answer key questions, including how long protection lasts.
One of the trickiest issues panelists debated was how to keep study volunteers who received a dummy shot from dropping out to get the real shot once its authorized. Their participation is critical in order to have a comparison for long-term safety and effectiveness.
Moderna proposed immediately alerting all those volunteers of their status and offering them the vaccine. The company said more than 25% of its participants are health workers and some are already leaving to get the first vaccine.
(The Associated Press contributed to this report)
A light at the end of a tunnel that has been dark for so long and an answer to prayers.🙏🙏🙏👏🤗
