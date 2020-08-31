A 63-year-old Kerrville man has been accused of assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest and criminal trespassing.
The incident began Aug. 27 about 12:10 p.m. when a Kerrville officer responded to the Dietert Center after a report of a person harassing staff and creating a disturbance. The person, later identified as Marc Joseph Verbeck, left before the officer arrived but returned as the officer was on scene, said Sgt. Jonathan Lamb in an email.
“The officer contacted Verbeck in the parking lot and informed him that staff was issuing him a criminal trespass notice, and asked for his identification in order to document the CT warning,” Lamb wrote.
Verbeck reportedly refused to identify himself despite multiple requests and then attempted to walk away from the officer. The officer arrested Verbeck, who then pulled away from the officer and tried to leave the scene, according to Lamb.
“Verbeck struck the officer with a closed fist during the course of resisting being handcuffed,” Lamb wrote.
Verbeck was released from the county jail on bonds totalling $5,500, according to jail records. Police have recommended he face a felony charge of assaulting a public servant, along with two misdemeanors: resisting arrest and criminal trespassing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.