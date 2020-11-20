William Robert (Bob) Burditt
August 1944 - November 2020
William Robert (Bob) Burditt, Major United Air Force (retired), passed from this world on November 18, 2020 in San Antonio. He was born on August 23, 1944, in Uvalde, Texas. Bob’s parents were Velma Eloyce Moss and William Johnson Burditt.
He graduated from Leakey High School in 1962 as class Salutatorian. During his high school career Bob lettered in football, basketball, tennis, volleyball and track. He graduated from Southwest Texas Junior College in May 1964 with an Associate Degree and from Texas A & M in May 1967 with a Bachelor of Science Degree.
Bob joined the Air Force in 1968 and received his officer training at Lackland Air Force Base (AFB) and was commissioned an Air Force officer. He completed his pilot training at Williams Air Force Base. In March 1969 Bob was assigned to Laughlin AFB, Texas where he served as Squadron Instructor. In March 1974 he was reassigned to Royal Thai AFB base at Udorn, Thailand where he served as Historical Officer. Bob’s next assignment was in December 1974 at Clark Air Force Base in the Philippines as a Squadron Aircraft Commander. In 1977 he returned to the United States and was stationed at Dyess AFB again as Squadron Aircraft Commander. Bob was again assigned overseas to Ramstein Air Base, Germany in May 1981 where he was the INTERMED Command Officer Controller. Bob logged numerous air hours primarily T38 Program and C-130 aircraft. Bob’s final assignment was at Davis-Monthan AFB, Arizona in 1986 as the Assistant Chief Operations Training Officer until his retirement in 1989. During his distinguished career he was rewarded the Meritorious Service Medal with an oak leaf, the Air Force Commendation Medal with oak leaf and numerous other medals and service awards.
Returning to his home town at Leakey, Texas he operated the Burditt Family Ranch which was established by Bob’s great-great grandfather and has remained a working ranch for five generations.
After his retirement he flew commercial DC9s for Evergreen Airlines. He continued his love for flying and purchased J3-Cub which he enjoyed flying over the Texas Hill Country and especially over the Burditt Ranch.
Bob was a member of the Leakey United Methodist Church and served several years on the Real Edwards Conservation and Reclamation District Board. He was very active in many organizations including as an endowed member in the Leakey Masonic Lodge AF&AM #622; endowed member in the Leakey Chapter Order of the Eastern Star #18; Sons of the Republic of Texas; Miles James Post #489 of American Legion; National Rifle Association; life member of Texas State Rifle Association and Daedalian.
Bob married Sudie Nichols on September 14, 1991. Bob is survived by his wife, Sudie Nichols Burditt; one brother, Dr. John J. Burditt and his wife, Starla of Kerrville, Texas; two sons. Richard Patrick Williams and his wife, Andrea of Uvalde, Texas and James Davis Johnson and his wife Reagan of Brady, Texas; five grandchildren, Michaela Tennille Williams, Matthew Reuben Williams, Richard Grant Williams of Uvalde, Texas; Laney Dee Johnson and Jimmie Davis Johnson of Brady, Texas; two nieces, Shelly Burditt Greer and husband, Brett of Kerrville, Texas and Julie Burditt Zuber and her husband Rustin of Kerrville, Texas; and one great niece, Megan Greer; and four great nephews, Hunter Greer, Nolan Zuber; Clay Zuber and Will Zuber.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 PM, Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Leakey United Methodist Church.
Services will be held at 11 AM, Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Leakey United Methodist Church officiated by Pastor Richard Zander. Interment will follow at Leakey Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent at www.grimesfuneralchapels.com by selecting the “Send Condolences” link.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
