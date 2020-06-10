Kerr County Commissioner Harley David Belew said Wednesday he didn’t mean to say the manner in which George Floyd died was justified, but he maintained that Floyd didn’t deserve the memorial services he received.
Belew, who represents the first precinct on the Commissioner Court, is a longtime radio host and made comments during his show Monday on The Patriot that implied Floyd had done something to deserve the way that he died. Floyd died after having a knee placed on his neck by a Minneapolis police officer last month.
“Nobody deserves to be killed for trying to pass a fake bill or a pack of cigarettes,” Belew told The Kerrville Daily Times on Wednesday.
During his radio show Monday, Belew initially said that Floyd didn’t deserve to die for being petty criminal, but at about the eight-minute mark in the 6 a.m. segment of his three-hour show, Belew then said this: “Somebody who dies with a cop’s knee on their neck has probably done something wrong to get the cops called there, and that’s what people are not talking about.”
The comment, which was first noted by blog Kerrville United, has generated ferocious debate online about whether Belew’s comments were appropriate or racist. There have been hundreds of comments about his comments, including those supporting the commissioner.
Belew, however, has pushed back against assertions that he justified the death or is racist.
“This morning (on my show), I said the way you die is not what makes you a saint; the way you live is what makes you saint,” Belew said June 10.
Belew said he was surprised that his use of the word “thug” prompted accusations of racism. Belew, a member of the baby boomer generation, said he was repeatedly called a thug in his much younger days.
“It doesn’t have any racial component to it,” Belew said.
“Obviously nobody wants someone to think they’re a racist, but calling me one and proving I am is two different things, because I’m not,” he added.
Belew said he’s probably the least racist person anybody’s going to meet, “because I truly don’t care about it and I don’t walk on eggshells with anybody.” He expressed empathy with Floyd’s surviving brothers, adding that there’d been much turmoil in his own family, including at least one relative who also struggled with drug addiction.
More serious than accusations of racism, Belew said, is “cancel culture” — the phenomenon of holding someone accountable for public statements they make, especially online, by attempting to shame them, get them fired, or remove their ability to express themselves on the air, at speaking events and on major social media platforms.
“I’m not concerned about what they think of me; I’m more concerned that they don’t want people to have an opinion,” Belew said. “They don’t want free speech. Where is that going to go?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.