Six unlocked vehicles were burglarized and four firearms were stolen, police said this week.
One June 27, KPD officers responded to reports of multiple vehicle burglaries which were believed to have taken place between about 5 p.m. June 26 and 7 a.m. June 27, said KPD spokesman Jonathan Lamb.
“All of these vehicle burglaries took place in the same general area and all are considered related,” Lamb said in an email.
Lamb provided information on the burglaries:
- In the 600 block of Elm Street, an unlocked vehicle was burglarized and a Beretta Px4 Storm 9mm handgun was stolen.
- In the 600 block of West Water Street, an unlocked vehicle was burglarized and a Smith & Wesson S&P 9mm handgun and a Glock Model 35 .40 caliber handgun were stolen.
- In the 500 block of Florence Street, an unlocked vehicle was burglarized and a Springfield XDS-45 .45 ACP handgun was stolen.
- In the 600 block of West Main Street, two unlocked vehicles were burglarized with no property reported taken.
- In the 500 block of West Main Street, two unlocked vehicles were burglarized with no property reported taken.
All of the firearms have been entered into databases of stolen items Lamb said.
“Investigators are examining residential security cameras in the area as well as physical evidence at the scenes in order to identify the suspect(s) in these burglaries,” Lamb said. “Anyone with information regarding these crimes is encouraged to contact the Kerrville Police Department at 830-257-8181. All area residents are urged to remove valuables, especially firearms, from their vehicles overnight, and to lock their cars, even when parking in their driveways.”
