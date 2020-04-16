Those seeking unemployment claims across Texas continued to surge with more than 1 million people seeking help from the Texas Workforce Commission since March 21.
The U.S. Department of Labor reported that 273,567 Texans filed initial unemployment claims through April 11. That was down from the previous week, when 315,000 filed initial claims. The amount of calls has overwhelmed the Workforce Commission.
The Texas Tribune reported that on Monday, 2 million of the 2.3 million calls made to the commission received busy signals, said agency spokesman Cisco Gamez. A week before, on April 6, 2.7 million of the 3.1 million calls received busy signals.
The federal labor report says that 635,516 Texans are covered under unemployment insurance benefits.
The government said 5.2 million more people applied for unemployment benefits last week, bringing the running total to about 22 million out of a U.S. work force of roughly 159 million — easily the worst stretch of U.S. job losses on record.
Some economists say the unemployment rate could reach 20% in April, the highest since the Great Depression of the 1930s.
“Today’s report reflects the continuing impact of the important public health measures being taken to defeat the coronavirus," Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia said. "Americans are making sacrifices for the wellbeing of the country, and the Trump Administration is moving quickly to support workers and small businesses during this difficult time. The Department of Labor has issued all the essential guidance the States need to implement the historic unemployment benefits expansion under the CARES Act, and 29 States are now paying the $600 weekly boost in unemployment benefits under the Act. The remaining States will begin providing the benefit as they update their systems."
