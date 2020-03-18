The Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library closed its doors Tuesday until further notice, but it will still provide books.
Curbside service will be available: patrons may place reserves on items online, by phone at 830-258-1274, via email at circ.bhmlibrary@kerrvilletx.gov, or by text at 830-215-0640. Upon notification that the items are ready, patrons can pick up the books from a staff member at the library. This service is available from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Items can be returned at the library's bookdrop. The library also provides other online resources at https://www.kerrvilletx.gov/92/Library.
Exterior spaces also will be open to access WiFi.
But all programming has been suspended until March 30.
