One week ago Wednesday, we were shivering with temperatures well below freezing.
Today’s weather pattern supports warmth and humidity with short sleeves in the forecast all day long.
A cold front approaches from the northwest late in the day with cooler temperatures expected Wednesday night and Thursday.
WARM AND MORE HUMID
A mixture of clouds and sunshine will return Wednesday afternoon with temperatures soaring into the upper 70’s and lower 80’s for daytime highs.
A weak cold front brings winds to the north during the afternoon and evening hours.
NARROW LINE OF SHOWERS POSSIBLE LATE IN THE AFTERNOON AND EVENING
A narrow line of showers and storms could form along the weak cold front late this afternoon and this evening.
Models show the best chance of this between 6 p.m. and midnight.
COLDER OVERNIGHT
Compared to the 50’s and 60’s Wednesday morning, we should wake up to colder lows in the 40’s Thursday morning.
A few light showers are in the forecast with nothing heavy in the forecast.
CLOUDY AND MUCH COOLER THURSDAY, LIGHT SHOWERS POSSIBLE
Daytime highs Thursday should hold in the 50’s most of the day, although a few 60’s could occur during the afternoon briefly.
Northeast winds average 10 to 15 mph.
Rain chances increase to 50-50 odds after sunset Thursday.
LIGHT TO MODERATE SHOWERS THURSDAY NIGHT
Cloudy skies continue Thursday night with light rain and scattered moderate showers possible throughout the night.
Lows drop into the middle and upper 40’s with winds out of the north and 5 to 15 mph.
A thick low cloud deck and areas of fog should become more widespread after midnight.
UNSETTLED FRIDAY
Our weak cold front washes out Friday and a return to southeast winds should warm us into the lower and middle 60’s with fog and a few showers possible Friday morning.
UNSETTLED PATTERN MOVING INTO MARCH
The weather pattern in March begins with unsettled weather conditions and periods of showers and thunderstorms possible. More to come as this pattern becomes more predictable.
