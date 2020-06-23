A Georgia man convicted of pimping four women in Kerr County in April 2019 has been sentenced to 40 years in prison.
Jemadari Chinua Williams, convicted in March by a Kerr County jury, was due for sentencing this month before 198th District Judge Melvin “Rex” Emerson Jr. On Friday, Emerson sentenced Williams under an enhanced charge of aggravated promotion of prostitution, which normally is a second-degree felony punishable by as much as 20 years in prison. But because Williams was convicted of armed robbery and discharging a firearm into the air in Minnesota several years ago, his charge was enhanced to a first degree felony punishable by as much as life in prison.
Emerson credited 441 days to Williams’s sentence for time spent in the county jail awaiting trial.
Williams has a pending felony drug charge stemming from accusations he possessed less than 1 gram of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a school in Center Point at the time of his arrest on the prostitution charge. According to an indictment issued last year, Williams intended to deliver the drug. There have been hearings in this drug case off and on for the last year, but none were scheduled as of June 23, according to court records.
Williams, born in 1981, was arrested along with the four women in April 2019 following a sting operation involving the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office, the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Fredericksburg Police Department. During the sting operation, Williams had sent lewd photos of women to the undercover officer arranging the meet in Center Point. This, along with some of their phone calls with the undercover officer, indicated the women knew they were engaging in prostitution, argued 198th Assistant District Attorney Stephen Harpold during a jury trial in March.
Williams was represented by court-appointed attorney Brett Ferguson for a time. Earlier this month, Emerson granted Ferguson’s request to be removed from the case after Williams disagreed about defense strategy and asked to represent himself. In a February letter to Ferguson, Williams wrote that he came to believe “all the decisions are made in the judge’s chamber already before I even enter the building and that the court date is a matter of ‘going through the motions’ to give the appearance of justice.”
Williams’s father, Theophilus Reed, wrote a letter to the court this month asking for leniency. Reed wrote that the charges against his son are “non-violent” in nature, and he worried about the threat of coronavirus outbreaks in Texas prisons.
The women were arrested the same time as Williams and accused of possessing a small amount of cocaine, but prosecutors have not filed any charges against them. Two of the women are San Antonio residents, one is from Laredo and the other from Washington State.
