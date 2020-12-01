With so many events canceled this year, organizers of one of the area’s biggest annual happenings are determined not to let it become another COVID-19 casualty.
“We’re still trying to move forward and have a show,” said Steve Bauer, president of the Hill Country District Junior Livestock Show.
While the livestock show is still planned for January, some major changes are planned, Bauer revealed at the Monday meeting of the Kerr County Commissioners Court.
The livestock show, which typically draws more than 1,000 exhibitors to the Hill Country Youth Event Center in Kerrville, will last longer than normal and be limited to no more than two family members per exhibitor, in order to reduce the opportunity for spreading the virus, Bauer said.
Cattle will be placed near the front of the facility, and some events will be spread out to facilitate social distancing, he added.
Although the livestock show has traditionally been a chance for families to gather and celebrate the accomplishments of their young FFA and 4-H members, Bauer said the association must make “some concessions” this year in the hopes that things will be back to normal in 2022.
“We’re sorry, grandparents and aunts and uncles, but we value our youth, and we want to protect them, and we want to protect the public,” Bauer said.
But the show isn’t out of the woods yet. At the Nov. 23 meeting, Kerr County Sheriff W.R. “Rusty” Hierholzer expressed concern that the event may not be in compliance with the governor’s various pandemic-related executive orders and the state health department.
Precinct 1 Commissioner Harley Belew, however, expressed confidence.
“The governor is going to UT games, so I think we’re safe, I think we’re fine,” Belew said.
Precinct 3 Commissioner Jonathan Letz also seemed unconcerned.
“My understanding is that … the numbers (of attendees) are going to be about half, probably, of the occupancy of that building,” Letz said. “So we’re going to be well within the occupancy limits for an indoor gathering.”
Hierholzer said the county needs “to see what the health department’s attitude’s going to be towards mass gatherings,” and said he “would hate to see this thing started and they come in and shut it down.”
“I agree we need to visit with the state health department to make sure this falls under the mandate, that we’re going to be fine before we move forward or we need to make any other adjustments,” Bauer said. “The sooner we can make those adjustments to help our exhibitors the better off we’ll be.”
