Weak cold front cools us down Thursday and Thursday night Jan 5, 2022 Jan 5, 2022 Updated 8 hrs ago

Little or no meaningful rainfall opportunities are in the forecast for the short term across the Hill Country through early next week.Models are showing areas of fog or light drizzle Saturday morning, but measurable rainfall is not expected to amount to much. Models are keeping most of the rainfall east of the area through next Tuesday. Temperatures will be cooler Thursday, thanks to a dry cold front that passes through the area early in the day.

BREEZY AND COOLER THURSDAY
Mostly sunny skies are in the forecast Thursday. Gusty north winds up to 15 to 20 mph — with gusts over 25 mph — will make it rather breezy across the area during the day.Highs remain in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Humidity levels remain low. Lack of rainfall in recent weeks will promote elevated fire dangers across the area. It's a "no burn" day across the Hill Country.

HARD FREEZE THURSDAY NIGHT 
Clear skies and light winds promote excellent radiational cooling conditions Thursday night through Friday morning.Low temperatures drop into the lower and middle 20s in most areas. North winds continue at 5 to 10 mph during the first part of the night.

INCREASING CLOUDS FRIDAY
Friday brings increasing clouds and cool temperatures across the area. Highs range from 52 to 57 degrees. Winds return to the south at 10 to 15 mph during the midday hours.

LIGHT SHOWERS POSSIBLE LATE FRIDAY, SATURDAY MORNING
Skies become mostly cloudy Friday night. Areas of fog and light rain/drizzle are possible by daybreak Saturday.Lows remain in the 40s.
