With a draft of an agreement between the city of Kerrville and Vintage Heights LLC ready, Kerrville City Council will make the final decision tonight whether it will support a 510-home development.
Vintage Heights could potentially be one of the biggest housing developments in the history of Kerrville, with 510 mostly mid-income houses to be built south of Riverhill Boulevard on Texas 16. During a meeting on Jan. 14, the project's first reading saw unanimous support from the council.
"I have a couple more (questions) that I'm going to ask at the meeting to see if I can get some clarifications for citizens that have lingering questions," said council member Kim Clarkson. "What I plan to do is put my thoughts together at that time after I've heard all the presentations."
Chuck Cammack, the owner and developer of Vintage Height's more than 200 acres, wants help from the city to build his development, including a 45% tax rebate of no more than $5 million for 20 years on houses at or under $227,000 and a rezoning of the property to allow for more open space.
In return, Cammack will ensure there is no public access through Riverhill Boulevard, build an 8-foot wooden fence to buffer the neighborhood and Riverhill, leave 40% of the property as open space and make sure houses will only be single story on lots within 100 feet of the Riverhill property line.
Many of these deal points come following opposition from the Riverhill community. Many have expressed concerns about the potential for more traffic, a decline in Riverhill property value and the quality of Vintage Heights housing, which will be built by the nation's largest home developer, D.R. Horton.
The need for workforce housing has been a hot topic for the city council in recent years. According to information from the city, the Kerrville population grew by about 1,690 people in the last 10 years, but households grew by 801. A 2015 estimate showed about 66% of workers in Kerrville don't live in the city.
Council will also consider approving a long-range water supply plan, an agreement regarding the design and construction of a new groundwater well at the Ellenberger Aquifer and some changes to the tax increment reinvestment zone board.
The meeting will get underway at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 701 Main St.
Additionally, there will be a public workshop at 4 p.m., during which the council will hear about some pedestrian and bicycle accommodations for Olympic Drive.
