Ingram City Administrator Mark Bosma has resigned.
Bosma's resignation was announced at Tuesday night's Ingram city council meeting.
City council members also voted 3-2 to abolish the position of city administrator.
Most functions of the this position now fall under the purview of the city's mayor, Brandon Rowan, who along with Councilmember Shirley Trees and Councilmember John St. Clair opposed abolishing the position.
