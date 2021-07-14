The Parenting Resource Center’s director says the nonprofit will give away 15,000 diapers at an event this month.
No appointments are necessary to receive diapers, although there may be a wait time, said Jennifer Bledsoe, PRC director. Parents and prospective parents are eligible regardless of whether they are PRC clients, she said.
Kona Ice will be on hand from 1 to 3 p.m., according to an event flyer.
“We’re kind of expecting a lot of people,” Bledsoe said in a video posted to the internet on Monday. “But we’re going to have all hands on deck that day and a little extra help.”
The event is slated for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, July 26 at the PRC, 718 Alpine Dr.
In exchange for the diapers, recipients are asked to spend five minutes with PRC staff to describe their family’s needs. Each family will get 50 diapers in their needed size and “a parenting goodie bag,” Bledsoe said.
“We want you to be blessed. We want you to experience just a small portion of what we do here at the Parenting Resource Center,” Bledsoe said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.