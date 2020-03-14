The NCAA is planning to extend the eligibility of athletes on spring sports teams by one year to make up for the season lost to the new coronavirus.
The details of how the extra eligibility will work are still being ironed out.
All three NCAA divisions would potentially allow another year for athletes in the 14 spring sports, which include baseball, softball, lacrosse and golf. The decision comes after the NCAA announced Thursday that its winter and spring championships would be canceled as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus.
This would be good news Schreiner University athletes, who saw their spring seasons end. Schreiner competes in tennis, track and field, baseball and softball in Division III. All of those seasons have been scrubbed by the coronavirus.
Some, but not all, conferences have announced that their spring sports teams would not continue their regular seasons.
“I think for the spring sports athletes, its a good idea. I like the idea of some kind of a make-good there and that's the way to do it,” Big East Commissioner Val Ackerman said Friday.
The NCAA Division I Council Coordination Committee sent an email Friday notifying schools of its intention. The proposal is expected to pass.
"Details of eligibility relief will be finalized at a later time," the NCAA said in a statement. “Additional issues with NCAA rules must be addressed, and appropriate governance bodies will work through those in the coming days and weeks.”
The NCAA needs to figure out logistics including scholarship limits, roster size and a few other nuances.
