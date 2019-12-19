A federal judge sentenced a Center Point man to 38 years in federal prison in a cyberstalking case involving several women from the Kerrville area.
Christopher Zamparria, 46, was sentenced Thursday morning in U.S. District Court in San Antonio by Judge Fred Briery after a jury found him guilty of downloading pictures of area women and editing their images into non-consensual pornographic scenes he shared on websites.
One of the women, Dana Cardwell, provided a victim’s statement during the hearing. Cardwell, along with her teenage daughter, had their images placed on hundreds of pornographic images.
“What took place was a display of disgust, outrage, sadness, and fear for my little girl,” Cardwell read in court. “He had pictures of her in bondage.”
The sentencing ends a nearly three-year ordeal for the victims, but this is not the first time that Zamparria has been caught altering images he’s obtained from the social media accounts of local women. In 2013, he was sentenced to probation for creating nude images of former Kerrville City Councilwoman Stacie Keeble.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Bettina Richardson said the outcome of the case should be a wakeup call to people about how they distribute photographs and video online and via social media.
“This exemplifies the danger of how much we make available when it comes to our personal information,” Richardson said. “Once someone has that information there’s not stopping it.
“I don’t want this to seem like we’re blaming the victims here, but when we put images out there we are subject to whatever someone wants to do with them.”
The case ended up in the federal courts because cyberstalking and child pornography are federal crimes. Cardwell, who is friends with Keeble and knew Zamparria prior to his arrest, was alerted to the fake images in the summer of 2017. She initially took the issue to Kerrville Police Department, before it ended up with Kerr County Sheriff’s Capt. Carol Twiss.
The investigation ultimately revealed that Zamparria had altered the images of porn by removing the heads from images and replacing them with local women, including Cardwell’s daughter who also provided a victim’s statement. At least one other woman spoke during the sentencing that Zamparria had harmed her and made her feel unsafe.
Zamparria’s federal public defender Kurt May did not return a phone call seeking comment.
While Cardwell credit’s Twiss’ diligence in the matter, the FBI did much of the work to investigate the images that led to Zamparria’s prosecution.
“Digital forensics is very complicated,” Richardson said. “It requires tools and resources that local law enforcement doesn’t have. (Local law enforcement) knew how to handle it correctly by calling the FBI. The FBI has the resources and tools to handle this.”
Cases like Zamparria’s have taken on a sense of urgency for law enforcement due to easy access to software to make the images, and a worldwide network to distribute pornographic content. Studies have shown that this non-consensual porn is the primary use for these fake images.
“Another key trend we identified is the prominence of non-consensual deepfake pornography, which accounted for 96% of the total deepfake videos online,” wrote Giorgio Patrini, the CEO of cybersecurity firm Deeptrace, which is tracking and trying to combat the rise of fake images and videos across the internet. “We also found that the top four websites dedicated to deepfake pornography received more than 134 million views on videos targeting hundreds of female celebrities worldwide. This significant viewership demonstrates a market for websites creating and hosting deepfake pornography, a trend that will continue to grow unless decisive action is taken.”
