In every public meeting, there are bound to be some exaggerations and hyperbole, but there was an absolute whopper unleashed during the public comments about the proposed development and some arguing there’s no need for the development. Some of it was akin to reading comments on our website, but here are a few that we have to dispel:
Claim: Academy Award-winning actress Sandra Bullock bought a $500,000 D.R. Horton home in 2016 and had to tear it down. (We’ll cover more on D.R. Horton later).
Reality: Uh … Ok, this is false. Sandra Bullock had a custom-home constructed in the 2000s in Austin, but it was not built by D.R. Horton. In a well-publicized case, Bullock sued developer and architect M.B “Benny” Daneshjou for shoddy work on a lakefront house. She eventually won $7 million after a lengthy legal battle in 2004. She also bulldozed the house.
Claim: Former Kerrville City Councilmember George Baroody is one of the city council’s most strident watchdogs and critics. Whether you agree or disagree with him, Baroody often makes some points that are valid, but in his argument against the Vintage Heights project he argued that the rate of growth in Kerrville is slowing.
Here’s what he said: “Our rate of growth has been slowing in the small towns, it has been booming in the big cities in Texas. So our growth rate will be shrinking until San Antonio swallows us up. We are not looking at being a big growing, booming site.”
The facts: Kerrville grew about 4% between 2010 and 2018, according to the U.S. Census Bureau American Community Survey. In 2010, the Census counted Kerrville with 22,169 residents, and the 2018 estimate was set at 23,216. Demographically, the biggest gains were those 25-years-old to to 44, where that population grew by 17% over that eight-year period. Residents 65-and-older only added 45 new residents during that same period.
While it’s true that the rate of growth is not on the same level as some of the fastest growing cities in the state like Round Rock, League City, Odessa and Conroe, Kerrville is growing at an incremental pace, and the Census data would suggest the growth has been kept in check by a lack of housing inventory.
In fact, the Census data is all over the map on the number of housing units in the city but in 2000 it counted 10,283 and in 2018 it estimated 10,440 — a growth rate of 1.5%. Kerrville’s population grew significantly in periods where there were homes constructed. Over the last 15 years, the pace of construction has fallen off to historically low levels, especially in the wake of the recession.
(2) comments
I am so honored that KDT was listening to what I said on Tuesday night, however it would appear someone needs to fact check the fact checker. My statement was not saying that Kerrville population is declining, but that the RATE of growth is declining. The point being that Texas is still riding a population boom since about 1990, however a disproportionate number is going to the major metropolitan areas an Kerrville needs to plan accordingly. The table in this editorial shows Kerrville rate of growth as
1990-2000 17.5%
2000-2010 9.4%
2010-2018 4%
In other words, Kerrville is still growing however the rate of growth is steadily declining, just as I stated on Tuesday night. hmmm
Fact check this: The last major transformation of Kerrville occurred during the 1970’s and 80’s when a very small group of businessmen transformed Kerrville from a sleepy summer camp town into what it is today. Their vision included high end housing on spacious lots, a nice 19 hole golf course, tennis, a country club, good quality food and an art museum. Now our lawyer/developer representatives and the KDT are telling us we must transform our town again and the underpinning of this new transformation requires high density, cul-de-sac tract housing and big box retail specializing in low end goods manufactured in China. They tell us we need this and it is urgent and we will be better off with these additions. The real truth is we are destroying the fabric of our community for the economic benefit of a few, and these developments will lower our quality of life. Kerrville is marching backwards while the bosses rake in cash. The clash between the vision of Brinkman/Hunt and Blackburn/Koenig could not be more profound. Brinkman/Hunt had it right.
