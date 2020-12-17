The slew of resignation letters submitted with the city of Ingram in the wake of the recent elections indicates the old guard had disagreements about decisions the new council made in recent weeks, as well as concerns about the future.
The Times obtained the resignation letters submitted by Brandon Rowan and Shirley Trees, who both served on the council, and by all eight members of the police department who resigned. A third councilmember’s resignation letter wasn’t immediately available; his position is expected to be appointed in the near future.
A new police chief and mayor were appointed last week, and a new councilmember was appointed this week. The sheriff’s office is assisting the city during the restaffing of the police department, where outgoing employees have varying departure dates.
Some of the Ingram Police Department members’ resignation letters don’t indicate their reasons for leaving, while others give at least hints. Portions of some of the letters contained identical wording. Administrative assistant and dispatcher Laura Morris, for example, appeared to express loyalty to her boss, Police Chief Byron Griffin, who was the first in the department to announce his resignation.
“In my 21 years in Law Enforcement, I have worked for four Departments,” Morris wrote. “This BY FAR has been the most rewarding and best Administration I have ever worked for. I thank you for the opportunity to be a part of something so great and frankly, so rare.”
Morris also wrote of what she characterized as the new council’s plan to get “‘Old Ingram’ back.” Until two weeks ago, the city since 2011 had run day-to-day affairs under the part-time supervision of a paid administrator, but it’s not clear whether the recent decision to abolish the position was what Morris meant, as she didn’t elaborate.
Officer Michael Mitchell, in his Dec. 11 letter, wrote that “in light of recent and ongoing developments, it is clear I am not welcome to remain until my resignation date of January 3, 2021,” but he didn’t elaborate on why he felt that way.
Mitchell’s decision to leave earlier than planned followed the appointment of Carol Twiss as new chief of police. She recently left the sheriff’s office as a captain — some time before Griffin announced his resignation — after many years of service.
“Please make my separation from employment at Ingram PD effective immediately,” wrote Mitchell, whose former service with the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office overlapped that of Twiss.
Another officer, Ray Valero, wrote that “given the current change of city leadership and the direction it is going, I feel I can no longer, in good conscience, serve this community.” He accused the council of tearing the police department apart “for personal reasons without regards to the best interest of the city and its citizens.”
Officer Michael McDonald echoed Valero’s disagreement with the city’s change of direction and indicated he opposed, as did Griffin, the council’s desire to have the police department answer directly to the council rather than a city administrator or mayor. He called the new council “corrupt” and said it “wants to undermine the values of this department.”
The new majority faction on the council consists of councilmembers David Britton, Rocky Hawkins and Claud Jordan, two of whom were just elected last month. Griffin attempted to have Jordan, as a sitting councilmember, prosecuted at least three times over the latter’s refusal to connect a small structure to the wastewater system he said hasn’t had a toilet in 15 years and never authorized it to be connected.
“I cannot sit by and watch these three councilmen, who hold the majority, slowly dismantle the police department that we have worked so hard to build over the past four and a half years,”
Griffin stated in his Dec. 2 letter.
The new faction on council has disputed allegations that they wanted to abolish or defund the police department. Newly appointed Mayor Kathy Rider last week called the allegations “a fear campaign to try to keep the powers they wanted in place and not elect new people” to the council. Weeks ago, before Rider was appointed, she told the council that she didn’t want Griffin to resign.
“It is obvious from the city council agenda that I and the new city council’s direction for the future of Ingram are on different paths,” Griffin wrote. “Consequently, my integrity will not allow me to be a part of this upcoming calamity.”
