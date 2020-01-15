A man sustained minor injuries after his motorcycle crashed late Wednesday morning.
According to state trooper Frank Zamora, the driver was traveling south down Bandera Highway a little bit too fast and lost control of the vehicle. The motorcycle flipped over around the 3500 block and tossed the driver into the ditch.
"(It was) too fast for this type of weather," Zamora said, gesturing to the cloudy, misty skies.
The man, who was wearing a helmet, had minor bruises and was taken to Peterson Regional Medical Center to get checked out at about 11 a.m.
