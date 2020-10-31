AUSTIN — After playing four consecutive games where the games ended before regulation, Our Lady of the Hills got in some extra work on Friday night against the Texas School for the Deaf.
The Hawks had to rally in overtime to win 53-51 in its toughest game of the season.
OLH quarterback Kolten Kitchens had a huge night with 206 passing yards, two touchdown passes and he also rushed for 216 yards with five touchdowns.
Yes, the Hawks literally threw the Kitchen sink at the Rangers.
The Hawks held a 14-8 lead at the end of the first quarter and then extended it to 30-21. However, in the second half the Rangers stormed back into the game. TSD tied the game at the end of regulation 45-45 to force overtime.
Julian Garza and Davis Clifton caught touchdown passes for the Hawks, who improved to 5-0 on the season.
OLH returns home next week to play host to Saint Mary’s Hall before playing its regular season finale at New Braunfels Christian on Nov. 13.
BLANCO 42, COMFORT 28
After a promising start to the season, the wheels have come off for the Comfort Bobcats.
On Friday night, the Bobcats fell behind early to host Blanco and then could never rally in a 42-28 loss.
Even worse for Comfort is this the third consecutive loss in district play. It’s also the third time the Bobcats have give up 40 points or more.
Comfort is now 6-3 on the season.
This was the 56th meeting between the two teams — a series that has been dominated by the Panthers.
Blanco’s Baylor Smith got the Panthers on the scoreboard first with an 83-yard touchdown run.
Comfort answered and took a 7-6 lead after a 1-yard touchdown run by Chris Rodriguez.
Trailing 14-7, Comfort answered just before halftime when Oscar Falcon hit Jose Herrera on a 63-yard touchdown strike.
Tied at 14-14 after halftime, Comfort took the lead early in the third quarter when Falcon connected with Tucker Weyel on a 19-yard passing play.
Leading 21-14, Comfort had no answers for the Panthers in the rest of the game. Blanco got back into the game on its next possession with a 46-yard touchdown run by Devin Newsome and the Panthers rolled after that.
Trailing 42-21, Falcon hit Herrera for a second touchdown with 1:48 left in the game, but it was too late.
Comfort concludes the regular season next week when it plays host to Luling.
BRADY 53, INGRAM 34
Brady added to Ingram’s recent woes with a big home victory against the visiting Warriors, who are now 5-4 on the season. The Warriors have lost four consecutive games and are 0-4 in the district.
Ingram concludes its season next week at home against Grape Creek.
JOHNSON CITY 39, HARPER 14
Johnson City overpowered visiting Harper on Friday night in a district game. The loss was Harper’s second consecutive but the Longhorns are still 1-2 in the district. They finish the season next week against winless Center Point.
BRACKETTVILLE 36, CENTER POINT 8
After two weeks with no practices, Center Point was no match for Brackettville. Several Center Point players were exposed to COVID-19, and the entire team couldn’t practice.
