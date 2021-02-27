A warm front lifts northward Saturday bringing cloudy skies, higher humidity and a few showers across the area throughout the day.
Daytime highs gradually warm into the lower and middle 70's across the Hill Country.
Wind speeds pick up out of the south at 10 to 20 mph with gusts over 25 mph expected during the afternoon hours.
Low ceilings and areas of fog are in the forecast through the early afternoon hours with some improvement through sunset.
Fog returns overnight tonight with a thick cloud deck in place.
Low temperatures Saturday night will feel more like May with readings in the lower to middle 60's.
South winds continue at 10 to 15 mph overnight.
