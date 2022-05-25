Sonya Hooten conceded to Rich Paces in the Republican Party primary runoff held Tuesday in the race for Precinct 2 county commissioner.
Hooten, who works for the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office as an executive assistant, confirmed she called Paces about 8:10 p.m. Tuesday to congratulate him and wish him well.
“She was very gracious and assured me of her future support as an employee of the county,” Paces said Wednesday. “I thanked Ms. Hooten and congratulated her on her campaign. She had a great team and ran an excellent campaign.”
Paces led in the race with 1,112 votes to Sonya Hooten's 830, not counting 256 mail ballots and an estimated 27 provisional ballots left to be counted in the Republican Primary runoff.
He faced no challengers in the general election as of Wednesday.
“I’m very pleased with the result. I certainly thank all of my supporters without whom I couldn’t have won,” Paces said. “I want to thank everyone who did their research and got out and voted for me. I certainly look forward to serving Precinct 2 and all of Kerr County.”
Hooten told The Kerrville Daily Times the toughest part of running her campaign was working a 50-hour work week and attending various board meetings and other county functions at the same time.
“The second toughest part would have to have been dealing with the negativity of my opponent’s campaign,” Hooten wrote in an email. “He ran his platform as a conservative Christian; however, from my experience, he is anything but. I stated from day one that I am not a politician, and I was not here to play into politics, which is exactly what the residents of Precinct 2 were asking for. I ran my campaign on my merit and mine alone. Mr. Paces ran his as a smear campaign on my name and qualifications.”
Hooten said the race has allowed her to make new friends, expand her community and learn a lot about what commissioners do.
“I loved getting out to meet the people and listen to what matters most to them,” Hooten wrote.
Her hope for the precinct is that “we will be united and feel equally represented.”
“This is a tall order, and I hope Mr. Paces is up for the challenge,” she wrote. “My hope for Kerr County is that we are able to maintain the quality of life we currently enjoy, and that it continues to be a jewel within the Hill Country.”
Paces, who lives in Center Point, graduated from Ohio State University in 1979 after studying chemical and petroleum engineering. He went on to gain 36 years of experience in the oil and gas industry, according to his website. He has worked for various companies, serving as a director of development and operations, a chief operating officer on three occasions, a vice president and country manager and a petroleum engineer. He’s been involved in projects ranging from $50 million to $2 billion, according to his website.
“I’m grateful for the opportunity to have met and and talked to so many residents of Precinct 2,” Paces said. “I knocked on an awful lot of doors, and it was a joy to meet so many people. I treasure so many of the conversations I had and I look forward to many more in the future. We’ve got some great people. Most of them are very concerned about the future, as I am.”
Paces said he and many with whom he spoke are concerned about inflation, rising property values, uncontrolled land development and population growth and future water availability.
“I’m hopeful that the commissioners court will reduce the tax rate so the people don’t face any new tax burden, but that remains to be seen,” Paces said.
Pending ballots
There are 113 local mail ballots and an estimated 5 local provisional ballots left to count in the Democratic Primary runoff.
The Early Voting Ballot Board will meet on June 1 to process any outstanding ballots that came in by the deadline of May 25 and the provisional ballots from election day, said county election coordinator Nadene Alford on Wednesday.
In statewide races, party chairs have until June 11 to canvass ballots, and any overseas and military ballots must be received by May 31, according to Sam Taylor, Texas Secretary of State spokesman.
Local voter turnout in the Republican runoff was 15.29%, and local turnout in the Democratic runoff was 1.89%, according to the uncanvassed figures.
Raul Reyes concedes GOP runoff race for Senate District 24
“Folks, last night we didn’t ‘win,’ but we did send a message,” said Raul Reyes in a Wednesday statement. “Patriotic citizens are watching and will challenge elitists every step of the way. We are Texans, not serfs.”
Pete Flores had 28,028 votes to Reyes’ 19,343, according to uncanvassed figures from the Texas Secretary of State’s Office.
“I appreciate the confidence expressed by the voters of District 24,” Flores said in a press release. “While I have lived in and worked across much of the district, it has been a lot of new ground for me to cover. New faces and lots of new friends. I look forward to representing you in the Texas Senate. I tip my hat in thanks to those who voted for me, and I extend a hand to those who did not. I am ready to do the work you have elected me to do. Thank you.”
Villarreal concedes Democratic runoff race for U.S. House District 21
In the race to unseat Republican Chip Roy from the U.S. House, Ricardo Villarreal urged his supporters to throw their weight behind Claudia Zapata.
Zapata garnered 13,782 uncanvassed ballots to Villarreal’s 7,909.
“I now take this opportunity to thank all the 7,909 people that voted for me,” Villarreal said in a Wednesday post on Twitter. “I am eternally grateful for the support in this runoff election. I ask that you extend your support to my opponent @PoderConClaudia, so that she can defeat Chip Roy and become your TX21 Representative.”
Local GOP precinct chairs show leads in uncanvassed ballots
Republican precinct chair candidates Craig Frederick Johns, Maria Hammerlein and Janet Harrison showed leads in uncanvassed ballots.
Johns had 122 votes to Jack Cremin's 115; Hammerlein had 311 to Susan Kay Deininger's 283; and Harrison had 140 to Mark Holden's 101, according to the unofficial figures.
Bush concedes attorney general GOP primary runoff
In the race to secure the GOP nomination for attorney general, George P. Bush conceded to Ken Paxton.
Bush garnered 297,025 votes to Paxton’s 630,064.
“Things didn’t go as we planned,” Bush said in a statement. “But after the tragic events of earlier today (the Uvalde mass shooting), it’s important to keep life’s temporary disappointments in perspective. There are grieving parents in South Texas today. My family and I are grieving with them. … We will continue fighting for the rule of law in Texas. I trust and pray in Gov. (Greg) Abbott’s ability to control the southern border and work to ensure the system of justice and respect for Texas laws are honored and maintained.”
Jaworski concedes attorney general Democratic runoff
“While we did not get the outcome we had hoped for, I’m very proud of my team and the campaign we ran,” said Joe Jaworski in a statement.
Jaworski had 180,339 votes to Rochelle Garza’s 303,386.
Jaworski congratulated Garza and asked “every single Texas to join me in helping make her the next Attorney General of Texas.”
Michelle Beckley concedes Democratic primary runoff for lieutenant governor
In the race to secure the Democratic Party’s nomination for lieutenant governor, Michelle Beckley conceded the race to Mike Collier.
"I respect the voters’ decision and congratulate Mike Collier as our Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor,” said Beckley in a statement. “I was first elected as a progressive Democrat in 2018 and built a reputation as a fighter for everyday Texans. I will continue to serve my community and Democrats in Texas. I know we have campaigns to think of, but today my thoughts are with the families in Uvalde, Texas, and I urge voters to support candidates who’ll fight to put an end to gun violence in our state.”
Beckley had 217,398 votes to Collier’s 263,503.
