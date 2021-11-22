Tuesday and Wednesday should be pleasant for this time of the year. A cold front and disturbance will bring colder temperatures and rain opportunities late Wednesday night into Thanksgiving Day.
PARTLY SUNNY TUESDAY
A mixture of clouds and sunshine will dominate the skies for your Tuesday. The air will be too dry for precipitation across the region.
Highs warm to near 70 degrees as winds return to the south at 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph possible.
NOT AS COLD TUESDAY NIGHT
A southerly flow combines with gusty winds to keep temperatures in the lower to middle 50s overnight Tuesday into Wednesday.
Low stratus clouds, patchy fog and higher humidity is advertised by Wednesday morning across the region.
South winds continue at 10 to 15 mph overnight.
SPRINGLIKE WEATHER WEDNESDAY
Wednesday is typically the busiest travel day of the year across the country. This year’s pattern features higher humidity and a low chance of rain late Wednesday afternoon and evening.
Highs warm into the lower and middle 70s. South winds become gusty at 15 to 25 mph making it feel more like March.
LATE NIGHT STORMS WEDNESDAY NIGHT
A strong cold front invades the area late Wednesday night through Thanksgiving Day.
This front is expected to bring a chance of showers and thunderstorms across the area. Low temperatures end up in the 50s by daybreak Thanksgiving, but it remains warm and muggy ahead of the front most of the night before the front arrives.
COLDER THANKSGIVING DAY
The high temperature on Turkey Day may occur before dawn. Most of the computer models are showing dropping temperatures into the upper 40s and lower 50s during the late afternoon hours on Thanksgiving Day. Gusty north winds and a chance of rain will be possible.
North winds should average 15 to 25 mph on Thanksgiving Day putting a chill in the air across the region.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.