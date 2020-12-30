WEDNESDAY COLD FRONT
A strong cold front has tracked across the Hill Country during the midday hours.
North winds continue at 20 to 30 mph across the entire area.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible and a few severe storms are possible mainly east of Kerrville towards Austin and San Antonio.
The Hill Country will fall into the 40's with wind chills in the 30's for the rest of the afternoon behind the front.
WINTER STORM WATCH POSTED TONIGHT AND THURSDAY FOR KERRVILLE AREA
A Winter Storm Watch has been posted for the Hill Country including Kerrville and Rocksprings to Leakey and Junction.
This watch goes into effect this evening and will continue through Thursday afternoon.
A double storm system will track across Texas with the first storm system entering the area today and tonight.
A secondary storm system will bring the potential for snowfall and this is more likely Thursday.
Models are predicting up to one to three inches of snow across portions of the Hill Country although warm ground temperatures may make it difficult to predict how much snowfall may occur in ground truth.
Nonetheless, the atmosphere will be capable of producing such amounts, especially for areas north and west of Kerrville.
Wind gusts for the rest of the day and tonight will continue in the 20 to 30 mph range with higher gusts possible.
Watch out for icing, mainly on elevated surfaces, bridges and overpasses tonight.
The National Weather Service is indicating the highest potential for problems across Kerr and Real County.
In a statement, the NWS said, "Highest accumulations are forecast northwest of a line from Rocksprings to Mountain Home. Significant accumulations are not currently expected in the Leakey and Kerrville areas."
Nonetheless, if the storm is stronger and deeper than expected, we could see higher amounts and travel issues are possible late Wednesday night into Thursday.
TEMPERATURES
Today's high has already been reached and we will remain in the 40's and even 30's later today and tonight.
WINDS
Northeast winds continue at 20 to 30 mph with occasional gusts to 40 mph.
PRECIPITATION TYPES TODAY
Rain today and this evening although some sleet may occur before midnight as stronger system approaches from the west.
PRECIPITATION TYPES THURSDAY
A mixture of ice, freezing rain, sleet or snow will be possible early with snow more likely during the day Thursday.
TEMPERATURES THURSDAY
I am expecting most areas to stay in the 30's for highs Thursday.
WHEN WILL IT END?
Based on current models, Thursday afternoon and Thursday evening
More to come in future updates.
