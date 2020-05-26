Seventeen Kerr County residents are among at least 55,971 people in Texas who have tested positive for the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic, according to the state health department. Most of the local residents had recovered.
Active COVID-19 cases totaled approximately 22,662 statewide, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Of Texas's 254 counties, 228 were reporting coronavirus infections, according to TDSHS. At least 1,527 people had died from the disease in Texas and 906,074 had been tested. An estimated 35,292 people had recovered from the disease in Texas.
Nationwide, 379,157 people have recovered from the disease, 1,662,768 have been infected and 98,223 have died since the pandemic began, according to Johns Hopkins University. In the U.S., 14,604,942 had been tested for the virus.
Worldwide, at least 5,519,878 had been infected since the pandemic began, 346,836 had died, and 2,253,935 had recovered, according to the university.
Top 10 Texas counties for confirmed infections
NEARBY COUNTIES
Gillespie
5
Kendall
24
Bandera
6
Kimble
1
Uvalde
6
Medina
67
Blanco
8
Mason
31
Llano
3
Pence says Texas could land GOP convention if North Carolina isn't open
Texas is being considered to host the Republican National Convention, Vice President Mike Pence said Monday in an interview with Fox News. Pence's comment comes after President Donald Trump threatened in a series of tweets Monday morning to pull the convention from North Carolina if the state refuses to guarantee it will be open come August.
“These national conventions literally take many months to organize and prepare,” Pence said. “The president is absolutely intent on ensuring, as we see our nation continue to make steady progress on putting the coronavirus epidemic in the past, that come this August, we’ll be able to come together in a safe and responsible venue.”
Trump said that if North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper can’t guarantee that the Republican Party would be allowed to “fully occupy” the convention venue in Charlotte Aug. 24-27, the party will seek other states to host.
In the interview, Pence named Texas, Florida and Georgia as states that have made “tremendous progress” in reopening. Pence called on Cooper to provide a "swift response."
“Having a sense now is absolutely essential because of the immense preparations that are involved,” Pence said. “If need be, [we’ll move] the national convention to a state that is farther along on reopening and can say with confidence that we can gather there.”
Houston mayor says city will enforce occupancy rules at reopened businesses after complaints pour in
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said Sunday the city now plans to enforce the state’s occupancy rules that limit how many people can be in restaurants and bars to protect against the spread of COVID-19, after receiving reports of people flooding establishments over Memorial Day weekend.
Turner had previously said the city would ask residents and business owners to self-enforce Gov. Greg Abbott’s rules that allow bars and restaurants to operate at 25% and 50% occupancy, respectively. On the whole, people are respecting that rule — but the city started to receive an avalanche about people crowding into spaces, not social distancing nor wearing masks.
“We have done so well in this city,” Turner addressed reporters while wearing a light blue surgical mask. “This is not the time...for some people to engage in this blatant behavior that will have an adverse affect on everybody else, not just themselves, but everybody else.”
Fire Chief Samuel Peña tweeted that the department had received about 300 complaints since Friday and that "admittance beyond approved capacity will cause events to be stopped" until conditions are corrected.
Turner also announced 115 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death in the city Sunday, bringing Houston’s case total to 6,640 and the number of deaths to 126. This was the first weekend Texas bars were allowed to open at all since Abbott issued a blanket shelter in place order nearly two months ago. The state started to gradually open in phases May 1. Although Abbott has chastised some cities for what he considered aggressive enforcement, an investigation by ProPublica and the Texas Tribune found enforcement was highly sporadic across the state and, in many cases, cities chose to issue citations sparingly.
Videos and news reports from around the country, in states where reopening has begun, show people flooding nightclubs, restaurants and beaches. Turner referenced a pool party in Arkansas that was the source of a larger COVID-19 cluster in that state. He emphasized the city would not be heavy handed — “nobody’s going to be jailed” — but said the city had no choice but to issue citations or, in extreme cases, shut businesses down if they do not comply.
“Your rights stop where my rights begin,” he said, adding later, “Work with us, please.”
Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves donate another 110k masks
Matthew McConaughey and his wife Camila Alves have donated 110,000 masks to hospitals in Texas.
The 'Gentlemen' star and his spouse teamed up with car manufacturer Lincoln to help deliver the much-needed masks to healthcare workers in Texas who need the protective equipment as they continue to care for those who have been hospitalised with coronavirus.
Posting a picture of himself and his wife in a Lincoln truck loaded with boxes of masks, Matthew wrote on Instagram: "Thanks to @lincoln for donating 110 thousand masks - me and @camilamcconaughey hitting the road to get em to rural hospitals in need across Texas (sic)"
And the motor company responded to the post, writing: "Happy to help. Thanks to you and Camila, Matthew!"
This isn't the first time the 50-year-old actor and his wife - with whom he has Levi, 11, Vida, 10, and Livingston, seven - have donated masks to those in need, as the couple previously gave 80,000 units to hospitals in Texas through Bethenny Frankel's BStrong initiative.
Speaking in a statement about the donation last month, 38-year-old Camila said: "We are happy to be working with Bethenny and B Strong as there is a need especially here in Austin as well as Louisiana to provide protective masks to our first responders. They are out there because they cannot stay home and protecting us and putting themselves at risk. These masks are vital to them to do their jobs. We donated approximately 80K protective masks and BStrong has helped in 15 states and distributed more than 17.5 million and will touch more than 200 medical facilities nationwide."
Meanwhile, Matthew and his family - including Camila and his mother Kay - recently led a game of virtual bingo for residents of The Enclave at Round Rock Senior Living in Round Rock, Texas, during the coronavirus quarantine.
County judge pleased with slow case increase
With a 50 percent decrease in positive cases in the last week, Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta called the reduction “a good trend.”
For the past week, the county has reported 57 positive cases comparative to the previous week’s 113.
Brazoria County also had its third consecutive day without recording an additional COVID-19 case inside care facilities and prisons, according to a county statement.
The county announced Monday that five residents had tested positive for COVID-19. The case counts are usually slower on the weekends and residents should not turn complacent, Sebesta said.
“It’s slower in the labs,” Sebesta said. “Less people are working and running tests over the weekend. Let’s see how it looks over the next couple of days.”
Sebesta did say the beaches had “heavy traffic” over the long weekend but did not hear of any complaints.
An Alvin man in his 40s, an Angleton woman in her 40s, was announced as a Richwood man in his 20s and a Pearland woman in his 40s was announced as confirmed positives Monday.
An Alvin woman in her 20s was announced as a probable case.
Probable cases are in symptomatic people who live in the same household as someone with a confirmed case of COVID-19, Sebesta previously said.
The county also reported 13 recoveries Monday.
Brazoria County now has 843 residents test positive for COVID-19 with 392 remaining active and 430 recovered. Twelve residents have died due to complications from the virus.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
Sea Center Texas partially reopening
Lake Jackson’s Sea Center Texas will welcome back a limited amount of guests starting Wednesday.
The facility will follow Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive orders and allow only 25 percent capacity — 75 people in the visitor’s center and 138 on the wetland boardwalk.
Guests should wear masks and abide by social distancing guidelines, the center recommended.
Visitors must be in groups of five or fewer unless they are families or people residing in the same household.
The gift shop, fishing, hatchery tours and touch displays remain closed indefinitely.
After Wednesday, the center will be open with free admission 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Mobile testing site to offer free coronavirus tests in Cooke County this week
Anyone may seek a free coronavirus test from a mobile testing center that the Texas Division of Emergency Management and National Guard Mobile Test Team are bringing to Gainesville later this week, the Cooke County COVID-19 Joint Information Center announced Monday, May 25.
Mobile testing staff will be on site Thursday and Friday, May 28-29, at the drive-up testing location at North Texas Medical Center, 1900 Hospital Blvd.
A maximum of 100 nasal swab tests will be administered each of the two days the mobile testing site is active, according to a JIC press release. Patients won’t be charged for the tests and they will be available to anyone who meets the screening criteria.
Those seeking to be tested must first call for a phone screening, during which they’ll be asked about possible symptoms and assigned an appointment time for testing if screeners determine that’s needed, the JIC release indicated.
The number to call for screening wasn’t available as of press time Monday. The JIC release stated a phone number would be announced Wednesday for Thursday appointments, and on Thursday for Friday appointments, via the JIC’s “Cooke County Pandemic Information Page” on Facebook.
“There are many different sites around the state to coordinate and symptoms come and go,” JIC spokeswoman Kristi Rigsby said of the phone number’s availability. “The need to be tested may not be present today, but right before the test, you come down with symptoms. Best practice is to speak to someone in person as close to the testing date as possible for ‘real-time’ symptoms.”
Results from testing conducted at the mobile testing center will take about 48 hours to come back, Rigsby said.
While anyone may seek to be tested at the mobile testing site, “only active cases of residents that live in Cooke County will be included in our count,” Rigsby said. “That could change if we get additional directives.”
The JIC has issued daily updates showing the number of active and recovered positive cases of the coronavirus in Cooke County residents, as well as the number of tests conducted at Cooke County facilities and how many of those came back negative.
Results from Cooke County residents tested in other counties aren’t reported to Cooke County unless a positive result comes back.
English and Spanish phone screening will be available and those seeking to be tested will be screened for any symptoms of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Symptoms include fever or chills, coughing, fatigue, body aches or muscle or joint pain, shortness of breath, sore throat, headaches, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, nasal congestion, or loss of taste or smell.
People who wish to be tested at the mobile testing site do not need doctor’s orders, Rigsby confirmed. Someone who has previously been tested for the coronavirus but thinks they need retested should call to be screened for a determination about whether another test is required, she said.
Appointments will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday. The testing site is accessible from Old Sivells Bend Road just north of the hospital.
As of noon Friday, May 22, Cooke County had two active and 13 recovered cases of the coronavirus. A total of 918 residents have been tested. Of those, 437 came back negative and 466 are pending results. County statistics include residents of Cooke County only.
The county saw a sudden uptick in tests conducted last week as four Gainesville nursing homes underwent testing for all their residents and employees.
