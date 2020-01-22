When Alex Dehoyos clutched the 2018 Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference championship trophy for the first time, he knew where he wanted to attend college.
In high school, Dehoyos didn’t experience winning a championship. He didn’t experience much winning in general. He posted impressive stats at Friendswood High School, but the Mustangs always struggled to make the playoffs when he was in the program.
When the point guard visited Schreiner during his senior year, the former Mountaineers coach, Connor Kuykendall, showed him the SCAC trophy and championship rings. At Schreiner, Dehoyos saw an opportunity to be part of a championship program.
“They just had this winning mentality,” Dehoyos said. “Just the winning culture and how they felt like a family is what brought me here.”
Dehoyos is still searching for his first conference championship with the Mountaineers, but the sophomore point guard is currently helping the Mountaineers win conference games, averaging 15.2 points and 4.4 assists per game. As Schreiner’s floor general, he’s willing to do whatever his teammates need from him. He can be a scorer, dropping 38 points in a 90-80 loss to McMurry. He can also be a facilitator, dishing 11 assists during the Mountaineers’ 81-63 demolition of Colorado College last Friday. He and the Mountaineers (5-10, 3-5) will try to win their third straight game when they face their former coach Kuykendall and his Southwestern team on Friday at 5:30 p.m.
“You want to say this about every guy on your team, and I can say it unequivocally about Alex: He is a guy who is about winning,” Schreiner coach Marwan Elrakabawy said. “He is not about his own stats. I don’t think he cares if he scores. He’s not one of those guys. If he wins, he is happy. I love that about him, and I think that’s the attitude that is going to make us successful.”
Still an assistant at the time, Elrakabawy was Dehoyos’ primary recruiter. Dehoyos may not have played on the most successful high school team, but his Houston AAU team, the Sanni Hoops, was flush with talent. When Elrakabawy attended a game, he was impressed with the intelligence Dehoyos possessed on the court, how he kept the offense humming by taking smart shot and dishing crisp passes. After the game, he told Dehoyos’ mother he wanted her son at Schreiner.
Dehoyos struggled early as a freshman, but eventually earned a starting spot when his teammate, Paul Wells, suffered an injury. He has encountered more challenges this season. More specifically, he and his teammates couldn’t find ways to win close games, losing seven games by six points or fewer this season. They realized that in all these tight losses, their opponents held the edge in four critical categories: Free throw percentage, turnovers, field-goal percentage and three-point field goal percentage.
“You lose three out of four of those and you are still only losing by two or three points. You can be like, “Hey we are there! We are close!’” Elrakabawy said. “I feel like we always had enough talent to get over the hump; it’ s just we have to focus on earning it throughout the week. … You have to prepare.”
The point guard can also impact on all four categories. In the last several weeks, Dehoyos was one of the players who strove to better prepare for games. He attempted extra shots before and after practice. He was more diligent studying film.
That hard work paid off last weekend. He had 11 assists and three steals in the win against Colorado College last Friday. The following day, he scored 17 points and didn’t commit a turnover in Schreiner’s 84-76 win over Johnson & Wales.
“When he gets in that groove, it kind of opens up my game,” Wells said. “Instead of them doubling, now they have to watch the point guard, or they have to watch Matt (Rindahl) because he’s hitting shots. When he’s in that groove, it’s really exciting to watch.”
The Mountaineers hope Dehoyos remains in that groove this weekend. These next two games should provide a litmus test on how much progress Schreiner has made lately. The Mountaineers lost to Southwestern, 68-66, on Dec. 29. They fell to Texas Lutheran, 79-76, the next day. Dehoyos and his Mountaineer comrades have an opportunity this weekend to show they have learned how to win close games.
“We are ready to play,” Dehoyos said. “We lost to these two teams in really close games. We are looking for revenge.”
