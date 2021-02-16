Falling temperatures and another night of possible freezing precipitation has roads perilous and many without power due to planned, state-mandated outages.
Some shelters either became full or had to be evacuated due to burst pipes, according to a Tuesday video presentation by City Manager Mark McDaniel. He said additional shelters will be opened. Shelter openings will be announced on the city's website and Facebook page, and at dailytimes.com and the newspaper's Facebook page.
For those needing a warm place to stay, here are shelters that may have space:
-The Salvation Army, 855 Hays Street, 830-257-6770.
-First United Methodist Church, 321 Thompson Drive
"None of these shelters have medical services available," states a city news release. "Citizens are asked to bring their own cots, food and drinks if possible, and medications.
In the last 24 hours there's been a structure fire, some damaged wastewater infrastructure, 87 calls for emergency service, mostly related to the cold, and 29 people had to be moved from the Villagio nursing home due to a collapsed roof, McDaniel said.
McDaniel noted the power outages and growing food and fuel shortages, and said power and emergency personnel are working around the clock. He encouraged people to turn their thermostats down as much as they can to decrease demand surges that can cause equipment damage, and he encouraged people to help each other out.
"We've got a good 24-48 hours of this to go to return more to normalcy, and I appreciate your patience," McDaniel said in the presentation. "We'll keep you updated as the situation changes. Stay safe, stay warm and God bless all of you."
Officials have urged people to stay home due to hazardous road conditions all over the county.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.