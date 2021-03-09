The Tivy Lady Antler soccer team defeated Buda Johnson Tuesday night, 2-1.
The Lady Antlers two points were from Bella Aguilar and Bianca Rodelo.
Tivy had 14 shots on goal displaying a strong offensive performance for the Lady Antlers.
Zoe Pelton and Ashley Cale had an assist apiece on the night.
Megan Urbina had one save and one goal against for the Lady Antlers.
With the victory, Tivy improves to 10-9-3 overall with a district record of 3-8-2.
