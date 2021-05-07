Weather conditions will become increasingly humid with gusty winds in the forecast Saturday.
A slim chance of showers and thunderstorms will be in our forecast Saturday with a slightly better risk for a few storms Sunday.
WARM AND WINDY SATURDAY
Humidity values should be notably higher Saturday with high temperatures climbing into the middle and upper 80’s.
South winds increase to 15 to 25 mph with higher gusts possible.
A few storms are possible Saturday afternoon and evening. Rain chances are low, but not zero percent.
If a storm develops, it could become strong to marginally severe with a risk for hail and strong wind gusts.
VERY HUMID SATURDAY NIGHT
Oppressive humidity is expected Saturday night with very warm low temperatures in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.
Low clouds develop overnight and areas of fog and light drizzle are possible by daybreak Sunday.
South winds remain gusty most of the night at 15 to 20 mph with higher gusts possible.
HOT SUNDAY WITH ISOLATED STORMS POSSIBLE
Morning clouds give way to partly sunny skies Sunday afternoon.
Highs warm into the lower 90’s with south winds continuing at 10 to 20 mph with occasionally higher gusts possible.
A few pop up showers and storms cannot be ruled out. The highest chance of rain will remain north and east of Kerrville.
If a storm develops, it could become severe with hail and strong wind gusts.
HIGHER STORM CHANCES MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY
The combination of a slow-moving frontal boundary and a couple of disturbances could trigger showers and storms Monday through Wednesday.
There will be opportunities for heavy rainfall and severe weather during this time.
