Tivy High School held a signing day ceremony at Tivy High School on Wednesday. The following student athletes signed to play athletics at the collegiate level: At left, Jack Frazier signed as a preferred walk-on to play football with Abilene Christian and is undecided on his major but will minor in kinesiology. Second from left, Lauren Fahey signed to play rugby with Lindenwood in St. Louis, Missouri. Lauren will major in psychology and plans to minor in criminal justice. Micah Harrison, second from right, signed to play football with West Texas A&M and plans to major in sports science with a minor in kinesiology. At right, Jack Patterson signed to play Football at West Texas A&M and plans to major in pre-med with a minor in law. (Times photo by Tom Holden/photo@dailytimes.com)
Tivy student athletes commit to play at the next level on National Signing Day
- Cary.Burgess@dailytimes.com
-
- Updated
- 0
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Today's front page
-
Feb 9
-
Feb 10
-
Feb 10
Submit a Letter to the Editor
Online Poll
What do you think of the recent legislative proposal on secession?
A bill, HB 1359, has been filed by a legislator from Fredericksburg that would allow Texans to vote on whether the state should secede from the U.S. According to the bill, the vote would be a non-binding referendum, and a ballot would be printed containing this language: "Should the legislature of the State of Texas submit a plan for leaving the United States of America and establishing an independent republic?" Please select the response that most fits your view on this.
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.