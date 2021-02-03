Tivy student athletes sign to play at the next level Wednesday

Tivy High School held a signing day ceremony at Tivy High School on Wednesday. The following student athletes signed to play athletics at the collegiate level: At left, Jack Frazier signed as a preferred walk-on to play football with Abilene Christian and is undecided on his major but will minor in kinesiology. Second from left, Lauren Fahey signed to play rugby with Lindenwood in St. Louis, Missouri. Lauren will major in psychology and plans to minor in criminal justice. Micah Harrison, second from right, signed to play football with West Texas A&M and plans to major in sports science with a minor in kinesiology. At right, Jack Patterson signed to play Football at West Texas A&M and plans to major in pre-med with a minor in law. (Times photo by Tom Holden/photo@dailytimes.com)

 Photos by Tom Holden

Tivy High School held a signing day ceremony at Tivy High School on Wednesday. The following student athletes signed to play athletics at the collegiate level: At left, Jack Frazier signed as a preferred walk-on to play football with Abilene Christian and is undecided on his major but will minor in kinesiology. Second from left, Lauren Fahey signed to play rugby with Lindenwood in St. Louis, Missouri. Lauren will major in psychology and plans to minor in criminal justice. Micah Harrison, second from right, signed to play football with West Texas A&M and plans to major in sports science with a minor in kinesiology. At right, Jack Patterson signed to play Football at West Texas A&M and plans to major in pre-med with a minor in law. (Times photo by Tom Holden/photo@dailytimes.com)

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.