The Region 29 UIL 2A-5A Marching Contest was held Tuesday night at Antler Stadium in Kerrville.
If you are a band student, this is the biggest event of the year.
Most band students strive for the opportunity to make a one, or first division in marching band competition.
COVID-19 changed things up this year and many bands across Texas have been unable to participate in any kind of marching contest this fall.
Region 29 was an exception.
Eight bands across the Texas Hill Country participated in this year’s contest which was the first known marching band contest of it’s kind to be held in Kerrville.
Three judges were on hand including Ben Chasan of San Antonio, Roxanne Heckmann of Seguin and Charlie Munsell of Spring Branch.
Rey Meza, Executive Secretary of Region 29 was also in attendance overseeing the marching contest event.
Two bands from Class 5A performed first.
The Tivy High School Marching Band marched first and performed their musical program called, “Mood Rings.”
The Tivy Marching Band made straight ones which is the highest rating a band can receive.
When a band makes straight ones, it is because each marching judge gave the band a “Superior” rating.
Tivy’s performance was rated highly and was a good performance to follow up on last year’s show which qualified for the state marching contest for the first time since 1981.
Tivy’s Band program is under the direction of Roxanne Vickers.
Assistants include Tyler McClendon, Nick Rodriguez, Erica Gracia and Erica Bell.
“We were elated to have the band be successful and their 5th consecutive first division in Marching,” Vickers said. “The students have worked so hard to create a very difficult show for this year.”
Tivy’s Marching Band won a trophy for getting a first division in Marching.
Boerne Champion took the field after Tivy and performed a program called “Charger Nation” and they also scored straight ones this year.
Class 2A bands followed next which included Johnson City and Harper.
Johnson City made straight ones and then Harper took the field.
Harper performed a program entitled “Out of the Shadows” and scored straight ones.
The Harper Band is under the direction of Stephen Krupicka. Sarah Rose and Brittany Schluetter are assistant directors.
Class 3A featured two of our local marching band programs.
Ingram Tom Moore performed a beautiful show based on the “Wizard of Oz” entitled “If I Only.”
The band raised the fans to their feet with a standing ovation.
Ingram Tom Moore scored straight ones for their superior performance on the field.
Ingram’s band is led by Samuel Bigott and his assistants Hannah McDonald and Kyla Wood.
“This year, I have been speaking to the band about legacy and tenaciousness,” Ingram Band Director Samuel Bigott said. “Success breeds success, and once we received our first straight ones in school history last year, I knew that there would only be excellence in this program’s future.”
Bigott praised Ingram’s performance Tuesday night.
Bigott said, “The band left everything on the field, and we knew we had gotten our ones, again.”
Ingram already knows that they will be eligible for Area Competition currently set for Dec. 12 in Bastrop, Texas.
Comfort took the field next performing their contest selection called “Myth and Monsters.”
Comfort recorded a one rating overall.
Comfort’s band is led by David Evans and Chris Mullinicks.
Class 4A programs finished the night off with straight ones performed by the Bandera High School Band and the Boerne High School Band.
Bandera performed their show called “Around the World” and Boerne finished the night off with their program entitled “Dvorak’s Symphony #9, Simple Gifts and America the Beautiful.”
All band programs made a first division Tuesday night.
