The remnants of tropical cyclone Pamela will track across the Hill Country Wednesday night.
This system is expected to bring heavy rainfall across most of the region. Widespread rainfall totals of one to three inches are expected late Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning.
This may result in flash flooding across the area during the overnight hours. If water is covering the roadways, "Turn Around! Don't Drown!"
Daytime highs top out in the 70's and 80's across the entire area. It remains very humid with tropical air in place.
Rain chances are high this evening and overnight tonight. Low temperatures end up in the middle to upper 60's. Rain is likely through daybreak Thursday before tapering off Thursday morning before noon.
Skies clear out Thursday afternoon with daytime highs climbing into the middle 80's. It remains humid until a dry line passes through the area after midnight Thursday night.
A strong cold front invades the Hill Country Friday bringing gusty north winds and much drier air. Highs warm to near 80 degrees Friday with north winds increasing to 15 to 25 mph behind the cold front.
Fair skies and cool temperatures are in the forecast Friday night with lows in the 40's by daybreak Saturday. It will feel like October over the weekend.
Low temperatures between 37 and 44 degrees are expected by Sunday morning with the coolest air of the season expected over the weekend.
High temperatures top out in the upper 60's to lower 70's under mostly sunny skies Saturday and Sunday.
