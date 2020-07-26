The Kerrville Independent School District Board of Trustees will consider how to open the 2020-2021 school year during its meeting on Monday night.
The 6 p.m. meeting will be held via Zoom video conferencing. Those interested in viewing should visit www.zoom.us, using the Meeting ID – 830 0931 5332 and Password – INSPRALL.
While KISD does not provide detailed agendas ahead of its meetings, the seventh item on Monday's agenda is a proposed amendment to the 2020-2021 school calendar. Many districts across the state have moved the start of in-class schooling to Sept. 8.
KISD students are slated to return to school on Aug. 17, and those returning to school face plenty of mandates in order to ensure safety to students, staff and faculty, including wearing masks.
The Texas Education Agency, which initially ruled that districts had to in-class instruction as an option within three weeks of the original start of the school year or not receive state funds, but the agency has walked back that recommendation. Instead, TEA has given leeway to districts, especially in those areas that have been hit particularly hard by the coronavirus.
Other school districts around the state have opted to start the school year virtually, with a return to an in-class option on Sept. 8.
