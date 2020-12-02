Ingram Police Chief Byron Griffin has tendered his resignation.
Griffin did so Wednesday and his last day will be Dec. 11, according to staff at city hall.
His resignation follows that of Mark Bosma, who served as city administrator until 5 p.m. Tuesday in advance of a council meeting where it was expected that his position would be eliminated, which it was. Mayor Brandon Rowan has assumed duties formerly under the purview of the city administrator.
