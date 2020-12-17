As the data continues to slowly sift in from the Texas Health and Human Services the scale of COVID-19 impact on Kerrville area nursing homes and assisted living centers becomes more clear.
There were three previously unreported deaths at two nursing homes and an assisted living center due to a two-week delay in the state releasing the data. Villagio, an assisted living center, reported a death on Dec. 2, and on that same day Alpine Terrace, which is across the street on Alpine Street, reported its first death. On Dec. 3, River Hills Nursing and Rehabilitation reported a death.
Since the start of the pandemic there have now been 16 deaths at Kerrville nursing homes and assisted living centers.
Unofficialy, there have been 13 deaths of Kerr County residents in December and The Kerrville Daily Times now estimates the county's death toll is 53. Those numbers could change downward — or even upward — as the data is sorted out, because not all agencies report death the same.
As of Dec. 3, 113 patients in Kerrville's five nursing homes had contracted the virus, along with 68 employees. The worst outbreak was at Waterside Nursing and Rehabilitation, where 12 patients have died. The other nursing home death happened in September at Hilltop Village.
On Wednesday, state data showed that the Kerrville State Hospital was dealing with its biggest patient outbreak yet with 13 people battling infection. Nine patients have recovered from the virus. However, at least seven employees were sick from the virus. It's unclear how many employees have tested positive for COVID-19. There are more than 500 employees at the hospital, and more than 200 patients.
