Coronavirus Outbreak

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

 HOGP

As the data continues to slowly sift in from the Texas Health and Human Services the scale of COVID-19 impact on Kerrville area nursing homes and assisted living centers becomes more clear. 

There were three previously unreported deaths at two nursing homes and an assisted living center due to a two-week delay in the state releasing the data. Villagio, an assisted living center, reported a death on Dec. 2, and on that same day Alpine Terrace, which is across the street on Alpine Street, reported its first death. On Dec. 3, River Hills Nursing and Rehabilitation reported a death. 

Since the start of the pandemic there have now been 16 deaths at Kerrville nursing homes and assisted living centers. 

Unofficialy, there have been 13 deaths of Kerr County residents in December and The Kerrville Daily Times now estimates the county's death toll is 53. Those numbers could change downward — or even upward — as the data is sorted out, because not all agencies report death the same. 

As of Dec. 3, 113 patients in Kerrville's five nursing homes had contracted the virus, along with 68 employees. The worst outbreak was at Waterside Nursing and Rehabilitation, where 12 patients have died. The other nursing home death happened in September at Hilltop Village. 

On Wednesday, state data showed that the Kerrville State Hospital was dealing with its biggest patient outbreak yet with 13 people battling infection. Nine patients have recovered from the virus. However, at least seven employees were sick from the virus. It's unclear how many employees have tested positive for COVID-19. There are more than 500 employees at the hospital, and more than 200 patients. 

Kerr County COVID-19 Deaths

Number Date of Death Place of death Notes
1 May 31 Unknown, San Antonio https://dailytimes.com/coronavirus/article_cd20d018-a6b4-11ea-82c0-ff4e20e016e2.html
2 June 30 Methodist Hospital, San Antonio https://dailytimes.com/promotions/article_73f6b12c-bc69-11ea-8c4a-6ba0a54d9d1a.html
3 July 8 Unknown DSHS reported
4 July 9 Unknown DSHS reported
5 July 12 Unknown DSHS reported
6 July 20 Unknown DSHS reported
7 Aug. 12 Unknown DSHS reported
8 Aug. 13 Unknown DSHS reported
9 Aug. 19 Unknown DSHS reported
10 Aug. 29 Unknown DSHS reported
11 Sept. 25 Uknown DSHS reported
12 Sept. 29 Peterson Regional Medical Center First death at Peterson
13 Oct. 1 Hilltop Village
14 Oct. 2 Post Acute Medical, San Antonio https://dailytimes.com/promotions/article_8de57c6a-36af-11eb-9a0f-4f16351b8a47.html
15 Oct. 19 Waterside Nursing and Rehabilitation
16 Oct. 22 Waterside Nursing and Rehabilitation
17 Oct. 22 Uknown DSHS reported
18 Oct. 23 Waterside Nursing and Rehabilitation
19 Oct. 29 Unknown DSHS reported
20 Nov. 2 Waterside Nursing and Rehabilitation
21 Nov. 2 Waterside Nursing and Rehabilitation
22 Nov. 4 Peterson Regional Medical Center
23 Nov. 5 Peterson Regional Medical Center
24 Nov. 6 Waterside Nursing and Rehabilitation
25 Nov. 6 Waterside Nursing and Rehabilitation
26 Nov. 6 Unknown DSHS reported
27 Nov. 7 Unknown DSHS reported
28 Nov. 10 Unknown DSHS reported
29 Nov. 11 Waterside Nursing and Rehabilitation
30 Nov. 12 Waterside Nursing and Rehabilitation
31 Nov. 17 Peterson Regional Medical Center
32 Nov. 23 Peterson Regional Medical Center
33 Nov. 24 Peterson Regional Medical Center
34 Nov. 25 Waterside Nursing and Rehabilitation
35 Nov. 27 Unknown Reported by DSHS
36 Nov. 30 Unknown
37 Dec. 1 Waterside Nursing and Rehabilitation Reported by Health and Human Services
38 Dec. 1 Waterside Nursing and Rehabilitation Reported by Health and Human Services
39 Dec. 1 Peterson Regional Medical Center
40 Dec. 2 Peterson Regional Medical Center
41 Dec. 2 Villagio Assisted Living
42 Dec. 2 Alpine Terrace Nursing
43 Dec. 3 River Hills Nursing Home
44 Dec. 3 Peterson Regional Medical Center
45 Dec. 4 Peterson Regional Medical Center https://dailytimes.com/promotions/article_618cb06a-38d1-11eb-be17-d3e6b7b42668.html
46 Dec. 7 Unknown Reported by DSHS
47 Dec. 7 Unknown Reported by DSHS
48 Dec. 8 Peterson Regional Medical Center
49 UNK Audie Murphy Memorial Veterans' Hospital, San Antonio
50 UNK Audie Murphy Memorial Veterans' Hospital, San Antonio
51 UNK Audie Murphy Memorial Veterans' Hospital, San Antonio
52 UNK Audie Murphy Memorial Veterans' Hospital, San Antonio
53 Dec. 9 Unknown Reported by DSHS
54 Dec. 11 Unknown Reported by DSHS

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.