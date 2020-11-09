Texas Girls Coaches Association
STATE VOLLEYBALL POLL
November 7, 2020
Class 1A
1. Neches 24-4
2. Veribest 18-1
3. Blum 27-5
4. Vernon Northside 24-3
5. D’Hanis 23-4
6. Dodd City 20-4
7. Round Top-Carmine 15-4
8. Fayetteville 17-7
9. Sterling City 13-7
10. Miller Grove 13-5
Class 2A
1. Beckville 29-2
2. Crawford 29-3
3. Jewett Leon 25-9
4. Iola 26-1
5. Poolville 26-3
6. Thrall 20-4
7. Wink 27-5
8. Bremond 17-1
9. Tom Bean 22-3
10T. Plains 22-3
10T. Schulenburg 24-8
Class 3A
1. Ingram Moore 28-0
2. Bushland 25-2
3. Sabine 28-1
4. Lexington 30-2
5. Goliad 26-3
6. Gunter 27-3
7. Harmony 22-3
8. Hardin 28-3
9. Brownfield 23-2
10T. East Bernard 23-4
10T. Lorena 21-3
Class 4A
1. Needville 32-0
2. China Spring 30-0
3. Hereford 25-1
4. Decatur 27-1
5. Farmersville 26-2
6. Graham 26-2
7. Huffman Hargrave 24-1
8. Bellville 28-3
9. Kennedale 22-3
10T. Gilmer 25-4
10T. Wimberley 27-4
Class 5A
1. Lucas Lovejoy 15-0
2. New Braunfels Canyon 18-1
3. Ann Richards School 15-0
4. Flour Bluff 15-0
5. El Paso Chapin 15-1
6. Denton 14-1
7. Aledo 18-3
8. Fulshear 16-2
9. Amarillo 14-4
10. Medina Valley 19-2
11. Midlothian 18-2
12. Manvel 16-4
13. Austin Anderson 13-1
14. Friendswood 18-2
15. Barbers Hill 16-4
16. Pflugerville Hendrickson 12-3
17. Alamo Heights 13-2
18. Dripping Springs 14-5
19. Brenham 16-3
20. Lancaster 13-1
21. Dallas Wilson 12-1
22. Wichita Falls Rider 17-4
23. Leander Rouse 13-6
24. Foster 15-3
25. Greenville 14-3
Class 6A
1. Klein 19-0
2. San Antonio O’Connor 18-0
3. Austin Lake Travis 15-0
4. Katy Seven Lakes 15-0
5. Weatherford 18-2
6. Pearland Dawson 19-1
7. Fort Worth Boswell 14-1
8. Frenship 15-1
9. Plano West 16-2
10. Austin 15-3
11. Flower Mound 15-1
12. Garland Sachse 16-1
13. Mansfield 15-1
14. The Woodlands 17-3
15. Smithson Valley 16-2
16. San Antonio Reagan 15-2
17. Lake Highlands 13-2
18. Byron Nelson 13-2
19. San Antonio Brandeis 14-2
20. Kingwood 16-2
21. George Ranch 17-3
22. Laredo United need record
23. Brownsville Rivera need record
24. Prosper 13-2
25. Bridgeland 15-3
