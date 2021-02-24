The Tivy Antler baseball team suffered their first defeat of the season falling to Class 6A Laredo Alexander 6-1 Tuesday afternoon.
With a gusty south wind blowing in from centerfield, Tivy baseball fans were treated to a gorgeous afternoon on the diamond.
Tivy starting pitcher Coleson Abel, a Texas Tech commit next season, delivered multiple fast balls across the plate and recorded three strikeouts in his first two innings.
Alexander loaded the bases in the first and second inning, but Abel only allowed one run to score.
Alexander scored late in the game to secure the victory 6-1.
Tivy came into the game with a 1-0 record after defeating Boerne 2-0 Saturday.
