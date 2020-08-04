The man accused of murdering two people near Comfort in 2003 has a jury trial set for Sept. 28 to determine whether he is competent to be tried.
The trial had been set for Aug. 24. But it was reset, because the Office of Court Administration prohibited trials until Sept. 1, according to information from 216th District Attorney Lucy Wilke.
Seard has been in the county jail for months awaiting a trial on whether he’s mentally competent to face three felony charges, including capital murder. His two other felony indictments accuse him of, while incarcerated at the county jail in 2003, grabbing a nurse and slamming a peace officer’s hand in a door. That officer, W.R. “Rusty” Hierholzer, was later elected Kerr County Sheriff.
Seard is accused in indictments of causing the deaths of Terry Ingram and Patricia Kutzer by striking Kutzer on the head with a frying pan and hitting Ingram on the head with a rock and brick on or about March 10, 2003.
