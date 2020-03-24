Jeanette Cowden, 95, of Kerrville, Texas passed from this life on Sunday, March 15, 2020 in Kerrville.
She was preceded in death by her husband, partner, and best friend, George E. Cowden. Jeanette is survived by her three sons, Mike Cowden, Tim Cowden, and Sammy Cowden, five grandchildren, and sister Frances Peters and family.
Jeanette was a devoted member of the Kerrville First Presbyterian Church where she spent countless hours in service to the church and the Lord she loved so deeply. Jeanette cherished helping anyone who needed assistance or support. She was a loving wife and caretaker of George until his passing. Jeanette was also a loving mother to her children, Mamanette to her grandchildren, and kind and generous to neighbors and friends.
Services will be held at later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kerrville First Presbyterian Church in her name.
Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Kerrville Funeral Home (830)895-5111
