Tivy's girls volleyball team swept past San Antonio Veteran's Memorial on Tuesday night with plenty of offensive balance.
The visiting Antlers got seven kills each from Ally Scheidle, Taylor Kubacak, Keirson Jalowy and Hailey Davis. Schiedle had 17 setting assists and three aces.
Kaylee Coffee had another big match at the net with two blocks, along two from Davis. Libero Tyler Elkins had 11 digs to lead the Antlers, who are now 4-3 overall.
It was a good night for the entire program with the freshman and junior varsity teams earning victories.
