Mooney International may not have been immune to the economic hit many businesses took from the coronavirus pandemic and related government restrictions.
The company recently agreed to pay about $341,570 in 2019 taxes and attorney fees after two lawsuits were filed in April, one each by the county and school district, to collect delinquent personal property taxes. This included $175,816.43 in taxes, penalties, interest and attorney fees to Kerrville Independent School District; and $165,754 in taxes, penalties and interest to Kerr County entities including the local groundwater conservation district and river authorities, county and city of Kerrville. The attorney fees in the county lawsuit totaled $26,683, said Bob Reeves, tax assessor-collector, who also provided the other totals.
“It’s all been resolved,” Reeves said.
Reeves said he had instructed the county’s delinquent tax attorneys to avoid filing tax lawsuit cases during the coronavirus pandemic except in extraordinary cases. In the case of Mooney, the taxes owed on furniture, fixtures and equipment — items that potentially could be moved, and which are governed under statutes that impose different filing deadlines.
“Considering the amount of money that was owed, the type of property being furniture, fixtures and equipment, we were concerned that it could leave the jurisdiction,” Reeves said. “We’re looking out for the taxpayer and the entities that depend on that to operate.”
Mary Rohrer, who manages the local airport where Mooney has its aircraft and parts manufacturing facility, said the company is still producing parts for existing Mooneys. News that the facility had begun operations came in March. Before that time, it had been enduring financial trouble for the last several months and had furloughed employees and shut down operations.
Mooney has gone through 11 ownership changes and three bankruptcies since moving to Kerrville in the 1950s. Chinese-based company Meijing Group bought the company in 2013. Mooney has built and delivered 41 single-engine airplanes since then.
“Mooney put a lot of money into the facility, and it’s just gotten caught up in the market,” said Kerr County Commissioner Tom Moser, a former aerospace engineer who has been involved in airport issues over the years.
Mooney is competing with newer planes such as the Cirrus, which is composed of more carbon fibre and therefore 25 percent lighter, Moser said. But Mooney has improved its design to include a carbon fibre fuselage, he added. Mooneys are mostly aluminum with welded tubes, he said. But Mooneys are still well loved by many of its customers, who affectionately describe the airplane as “the Porsche of private planes.”
Rohrer said there’s one gentleman who flies his Mooney almost every day at the airport. He’s not a trainer; he just loves to fly the plane, she said.
