Katherine (Katie) Elizabeth Hodge
June 1928 - October 2020
Katherine (Katie) Elizabeth Hodge went to be with our Lord and Savior on Saturday, October 10, 2020. She was born in Wichita, Kansas on June 17, 1928, the fourth child of Aaron and Grace Hulse. She grew up in Missouri, later moving to Texas where she attended Athens Junior College. She held many jobs but her job as a dental assistant led her to the “Colonel,” Dr. Noble Howard Hodge whom preceded her in death. She is also preceded in death by her best friend Jim Roth, her brothers Fred, Phil and Robert Hulse, her sister Miriam Campbell her son Michael and daughter-in-law Linda Tiller. She is survived by her daughter Patricia Tiller Conti and son-in-law Joseph Conti, her brother Paul and sister-in-law Lila Hulse, brothers Johnny Hulse, Jim Hulse, sisters Lois Heeringa and Ruth Hulse. She lived her last 5 years in Cypress to be near and cared for by her granddaughters, Jennifer Simpson and Katie Schielack, assisted in love by their husbands Thomas Simpson and Lance Schielack. Her grandchildren also include Sondra Golzad, Ryan Tiller, Sophia and Joseph Conti. Her great-grandchildren are Alex, Jordan, Janelle, and Elijah Pierson, Karly, Leighton and Owen Schielack, Lauren and Alyssa Tiller. Her most beloved title was Nana. Katie loved spending time with family the most, but she also loved to serve and played many roles in her local church. Many years were spent singing in the choir, helping with children’s ministries, visiting church elderly members, and volunteering wherever she was needed. She loved to entertain and took pride in her ability to host and plan everything with perfection. Katie also loved a good game of cards and was quick witted in her play but never let anyone win. Katie (Nana)was a feisty but caring and loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, sister, and friend loved by so many and will be greatly missed.
Graveside services, Saturday, November 21, 2:00pm - 3:00pm, Oaklawn Memorial Park, 3100 FM 317, Athens, TX 75751.
